SMArtX Advisory Solutions Adds 23 Strategies to Its Manager Marketplace

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, announced it has added 23 strategies offered by seven leading asset management firms to its platform. The platform currently features 1,350 strategies from over 300 asset management firms.

Richard Bernstein Advisors is now offering a global risk-balanced moderate strategy from their ETF product suite. Several existing firms, including BlackRock, Capital Research and Management Company, Franklin Advisers, iSectors, Stansberry Asset Management, and WCM Investment Management, collectively added 22 strategies to the platform. These strategies demonstrate themes across international and U.S. equity, fixed income, and cryptocurrency.

The full list of new strategies includes:

BlackRock Corporate Ladder Taxable Fixed Income 1-10 Year Corporate Ladder Taxable Fixed Income 1-5 Year Intermediate Municipal Fixed Income Intermediate Taxable Fixed Income Laddered Municipal Fixed Income 1-10 Year Laddered Municipal Fixed Income 1-5 Year Laddered Municipal Fixed Income 10-20 Year Laddered Municipal Fixed Income 5-15 Year

Capital Research and Management Company Active-Passive Conservative Growth & Income F-3 Active-Passive Conservative Income & Growth F-3 Active-Passive Conservative Income F-3 Active-Passive Growth & Income F-3 Active-Passive Growth F-3 Active-Passive Moderate Growth & Income F-3 Active-Passive Moderate Growth F-3 Active-Passive Preservation F-3

Franklin Advisers, Inc. Municipal Ladder 1-15 Year Municipal Ladder 1-7 Year Municipal Ladder 5-20 Year

iSectors, LLC CryptoBlock® Allocation

Richard Bernstein Advisors Global Risk-Balanced Moderate ETF Strategy

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) SAM Tactical Select

WCM Investment Management International Quality Value



“SMArtX continues to broaden the investment choices available to advisors, empowering them to build customized portfolios for their clients,” said Jonathan Pincus, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. “By welcoming respected firms like Richard Bernstein Advisors and expanding offerings from existing partners, we provide advisors with a comprehensive and diverse marketplace to meet their specific needs.”

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'). SMArtX's API-first, cloud-native technology operates within a modular, micro-services architecture, providing clients a tailored solution catered to their unique specifications. SMArtX is available as an off-the-shelf TAMP for advisors seeking a wider selection of investment products and ease of use, while automating the investment processes and simplifying the everyday tasks of managing client accounts. SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms looking to create, customize, or upgrade their existing managed accounts technology as a standalone or fully integrated solution. SMArtX is the managed account technology and TAMP platform of choice for multiple RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.