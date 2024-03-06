Maximus Canada and Tidal Cloud announce strategic partnership to deliver cloud migration solutions for Public Sector

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, has partnered with Tidal Cloud, a trusted cloud software as a service (SAAS) migration vendor.

Maximus Canada’s Technology Consulting Services (TCS) Division, led by Rehan Qureshi, aims to help government ministries in digital transformation and IT systems modernization by championing emerging technology. With the growing demand for program modernization across the public sector, this partnership builds on the best capabilities of both parties. Tidal Cloud specializes in cloud migration services and will allow for efficient service delivery and better results for government agencies that are going through program modernization.

" This partnership with Tidal Cloud is an important part of our mission to support the future of government programs,” says Rehan Qureshi, the National Vice President, Maximus Canada, Technology Consulting Services. " Our strategy is to work with partners in the field who share the same vision. Collectively, we are strengthening the possibilities of what government agencies can do to improve the lives of Canadians."

" Having Maximus as an experienced government service partner allows us to leverage their technical expertise and operational experience, and strengthens our overall capabilities for our government clients,” says David Colebatch, Founder & CEO of Tidal Cloud.

Fostering mutual trust to unlock innovation.

Moving forward, Maximus Canada will continue to build symbiotic relationships with partners in the market. Through integrated partner solutions, Maximus will deliver efficient and effective solutions while bringing together technical and business expertise to enhance client success.

“ Our clients expect continuous innovation, and this is an example of how we can leverage our Canadian and global expertise. Maximus has a proven track record of working with government partners to ensure continuity of service while transforming outcomes for programs and citizens,” says Christian Gingras, Managing Director & Country Lead in Maximus Canada. “ This requires a holistic integration between citizen-centric business processes and innovative technologies. Working with other industry-leading organizations, we can offer clients a ‘best-of-both-worlds’ approach.”

Recently, Maximus has worked with several provincial agencies to modernize and re-launch programs with Digital ID, program modernization and the digitization of eForms for healthcare programs in partnership with provincial governments across Canada.

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs.

For more information, visit maximuscanada.ca.

About Tidal.Cloud

Tidal’s mission is to enable rapid transformation from Enterprise IT to the Cloud. The company achieves this with an application assessment platform, using a business-first approach and a purpose-built, scalable framework. The platform is designed and built specifically for enterprises to make high-impact changes and informed decisions rapidly in their cloud migrations and transformation projects. Using high-performance assessment and collaboration tools, the business priorities of Tidal’s customers are at the forefront of their cloud migration plans. Its collaborative platform, Accelerator, simplifies and automates the cloud migration planning process and uses a transformative cloud migration framework. Global customers can increase business agility and transcend labour shortages through Tidal’s scalable and automated migration processes, enabling cloud-native services for modern businesses. Tidal is a Migration & Modernization Software Competency Partner, Qualified Software Partner, Public Sector Partner, and Services Partner with Amazon Web Services. Tidal is also a Managed Partner, Co-Sell Ready Partner, and Gold ISV Partner of Microsoft.