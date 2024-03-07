Johnson Downie and Lippman Jungers Announce Strategic Merger

HOUSTON & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson Downie and Lippman Jungers, the world's leading legal search firms, announced their strategic merger today, uniting the unparalleled expertise and networks of Sabina Lippman, Clint Johnson, Mark Jungers, and their respective colleagues. Combined, the two firms have placed more than 2,000 law firm partners and opened more than 40 offices for AmLaw 50 firms.

“ When we established Lippman Jungers, our goal was to build the leading legal recruiting firm in the United States, serving the elite segment of all major markets,” said Sabina Lippman, co-founder of Lippman Jungers. “ With our growth in recent years and this exciting merger with Johnson Downie, we are almost there.”

Since its inception in 2008, Johnson Downie has been the premier legal search firm in Texas and the driving force behind the meteoric growth of the Houston, Dallas, and Austin legal markets. Lippman Jungers, established in 2011, is acclaimed for its deep connections and placements among the legal elite in New York, California and globally.

" We are especially proud of the relationships we have forged with the dynamic leaders of the world's most profitable law firms and the trust they have placed in us as key strategic advisors," said Clint Johnson, founder of Johnson Downie. " We're equally proud of the reputation we've earned among major rainmakers as the go-to firms for taking their practices to the next level. I could not be more excited about the future for our newly combined firms."

Mark Jungers, co-founder of Lippman Jungers, expressed his enthusiasm about the merger, stating, " Joining forces represented a unique opportunity to supercharge our collective vision to be the best and most trusted legal recruiting firm in the world. In the months and years ahead, we will raise the bar of our concierge service to a new level for our clients and candidates.”

The two firms have already integrated their operations and will announce the new name for their combined venture later this year.