CMG Financial Partners with Sagent to Power Its Homeowner-First Servicing Ecosystem in 7-Year Deal

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a fintech company modernizing mortgage and consumer loan servicing for America’s top banks and lenders, today announced a new seven-year partnership with leading independent mortgage bank CMG Financial to power its enterprise and homeowner experience.

“At CMG Financial, we deliver the right loans for the right reasons at the right time while exceeding expectations for customers, team members, investors, regulators, and partners,” said CMG Financial President and CEO Christopher George. “Smart fintech is a huge part of this CMG strategy, and we’re confident Sagent is among the smartest partners in mortgage today.”

While some lenders have retrenched during this market cycle, CMG is making major strategic moves. They’re growing market share in originations through M&A, including their March 2023 acquisition of Homebridge’s retail division. And they’re doubling down on controlling lifetime customer experience by bringing their servicing business in-house. To power this homeowner-first strategy, CMG sought a modern fintech partner that would set them apart.

“Mortgage servicing is where lifetime customer relationships are managed and grown,” said Sagent CEO Geno Paluso. “And as the former chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association and tireless consumer advocate, few know this better than CMG Financial CEO Chris George. Sagent can’t wait to help CMG build better relationships with today’s homeowners and buyers.”

A comprehensive review of the market led CMG to select Sagent to power its servicing ecosystem with homeowner-first, enterprise-grade servicing technology. This includes LoanServ (system of record), CARE (homeowner experience), and DataScape (cloud-based data reporting and insights).

“CMG’s financial wellness approach wins over each customer with a seamless combination of experienced human advisors and easy-to-use digital tools,” said CMG Financial Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Paul Akinmade. “After an exhaustive search, it was clear Sagent was the right servicing fintech partner with deep mortgage expertise plus highly configurable platforms needed to realize our homeowner-first vision.”

Sagent’s tech stack will support CMG’s goals to create industry-best customer retention in America’s $14 trillion servicing industry.

“The best part of working with top independent mortgage bank CMG is that they truly get the ground game, and respect the needs of their customers and team members,” said Sagent COO Marianne Sullivan. “Sagent takes its responsibility to deliver on these needs very seriously, and we’re honored to partner with CMG to power one of the best homeowner experiences in the mortgage industry.”

With more than $2 trillion in outstanding mortgage balances on its platforms, Sagent and its customers collaborate on open-API models that ensure servicing operations are aligned with cost control, optionality, and real-time policymaking.

Sagent has the industry’s only enterprise, default, and consumer mortgage servicing platforms synced by real-time data. This is the latest in a series of Sagent moves to transform the homeowner experience for financial orgs servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.