Newegg Launches New Program from Likewize to Offer Customers Added Protection for Valuable Tech Investments

When a customer adds an eligible product to their online shopping cart on Newegg.com, a Likewize protection program offer pop-up appears as an optional paid add-on. (Photo: Newegg)

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that a new protection program from Likewize is now available to offer customers additional peace of mind for eligible products sold by Newegg.

Developed specifically with Newegg customers in mind, the new program from Likewize is available for most products sold through Newegg.com and the Newegg shopping app. When a customer adds an eligible product to their online shopping cart, a protection program offer pop-up appears as an optional paid add-on to give customers more comfort that their products will properly function to expectations.

Learn more about the new Likewize Protection plans by visiting https://protect.likewize.com/newegg/.

Products covered by the protection plan include laptops, desktop computers, tablets, PC components, mobile phones and TVs.

Most new products come with a standard manufacturer warranty covering performance issues. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase an extended protection plan that will cover their item in case any defects or failures arise. Certain products, like laptops, also offer accidental damage coverage through Likewize. A damaged or nonfunctioning product that is covered by the Likewize Protection Plan can be sent to Likewize for repair.

The Likewize protection program includes:

Protection against breakdowns

Power surge protection

100% parts and labor coverage

No deductibles or hidden fees

Hassle-free 24/7 online claims portal

Free two-day shipping

Customers can choose to buy a product protection plan for eligible products. Products not eligible for protection include most non-technology products, ink and toner, cables and digital products.

In addition, refurbished products sold by Newegg through its new Newegg Refreshed program offer customers the opportunity to buy multiple years of protection with a Likewize Protection Plan, which provides coverage for any manufacturer defects or if the product stops functioning.

“We’ve given our customers peace of mind and eliminated concerns so they can depend on products they purchase from Newegg because of this new protection program from Likewize,” said Ernesto Castro, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “Likewize’s capabilities within technology protection give our customers additional confidence in their purchases.”

In addition to the protection program, Likewize’s technology leadership is being maximized in other areas to help Newegg customers. All Advanced Battlestations (ABS) PCs, Newegg’s gaming desktop PC systems, include a one-year manufacturer’s warranty from Likewize.

Likewize is also a leading device uplift and trade-in company globally providing popular name brand good-as-new products to the Newegg Refreshed refurbishment program. iPhone, iPad and MacBook products are refurbished by Likewize for Newegg Refreshed.

Founded in 1997, Likewize is the fastest growing tech protection company in the world providing device protection for over 40 million global customers.

“We’re excited to partner with Newegg and we’re honored that a company relentlessly driven to provide the very best products and experiences has entrusted us to help them take good care of their customers,” said Mark Harris, Vice President of Business Development for Likewize.

About Likewize

Likewize offers the most comprehensive protection against any technology disruption, resolving 250 million problems each year across insurance, warranty, repairs, trade-ins, recycling, and premium tech support. Trusted by the world’s largest brands, telcos, and banks to look after approximately a billion of their customers, Likewize operates in over 30 countries. For more Information, please visit www.likewize.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

