Chip Gaines Announced as Bobcat Company’s New Brand Ambassador

Host of the hit show “Fixer Upper” and known for his passion for home improvement, Chip Gaines is a long-time Bobcat customer and fan. Through this partnership, Gaines is excited to showcase his love for the Bobcat brand to his audience. (Photo: Business Wire)

Host of the hit show “Fixer Upper” and known for his passion for home improvement, Chip Gaines is a long-time Bobcat customer and fan. Through this partnership, Gaines is excited to showcase his love for the Bobcat brand to his audience. (Photo: Business Wire)

WEST FARGO, N.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chip Gaines, Magnolia co-founder, spirited entrepreneur and home renovation expert, and leading equipment manufacturer Bobcat Company announced today a new partnership aimed at inspiring audiences to tackle their DIY dreams.

Host of the hit show “Fixer Upper” and known for his passion for home improvement, Gaines is a long-time Bobcat customer and fan. Through this partnership, Gaines is excited to showcase his love for the Bobcat brand to his audience.

“I’ve been using Bobcat equipment for years on my farm in Waco, and I can’t imagine working without it. My Bobcat machines have empowered me to bring some of my biggest ideas to life,” said Gaines. “When I was a kid, I remember seeing people driving Bobcat skid-steers, and I always wanted to be in the driver’s seat. This brand goes way back for me, and when I think of world-class equipment, Bobcat is it—which makes me so proud and excited about this partnership.”

Aside from being an entrepreneur and contractor, Gaines and his family live a farm lifestyle on their Texas acreage. From tending gardens to managing goats, pigs and horses, Gaines is already sharing the work he is accomplishing with his Bobcat equipment, including a compact tractor, zero-turn mower, compact track loader and utility vehicle, across his social media channels, such as his Instagram page.

While Bobcat continues to manufacture its legacy products, like the skid-steer loader, it has grown its consumer offerings geared toward homeowners with acreage who are seeking professional-grade equipment to maintain their properties. Given this, Gaines is an ideal partner for all that Bobcat offers.

“Chip has a history of entrepreneurialism, a commitment to hard work and a spirit of community like none other – and he isn’t afraid to take on the toughest tasks and conquer challenges with determination. These values line up perfectly with the Bobcat brand,” said Laura Ness Owens, Bobcat vice president of brand and marketing. “We’re excited to work together to empower people to accomplish more – and have some fun along the way.”

Gaines' endorsement of Bobcat equipment underscores the brand's commitment to providing innovative solutions for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for future news on this partnership and the work Gaines and Bobcat will accomplish together.

To learn more about other Bobcat brand ambassadors and for more information about the partnership with Chip Gaines, please visit bobcat.com.

Media Resources: To download high-resolution photos featuring Chip Gaines and Bobcat equipment, please use this Dropbox link.

About Bobcat Company

Since 1958, Bobcat Company has empowered people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation, delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a global dealership network, Bobcat offers an extensive line of worksite solutions, including loaders, excavators, tractors, utility vehicles, telehandlers, mowers, turf renovation equipment, light compaction, portable power, industrial air, forklifts and industrial vehicles, attachments, implements, parts and services.

With its North American headquarters in West Fargo, North Dakota, Bobcat leads the industry with its innovative offerings designed to transform how the world works, builds cities and supports communities for a more sustainable future. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat, Inc., a company within Doosan Group.

About Chip Gaines

Chip Gaines is the co-owner and co-founder of Magnolia, a three-time New York Times bestselling author, and co-creator of Magnolia Network. He is constantly reinventing the wheel on what we can achieve together and enthusiastic about giving back to individuals and communities.

Born in Albuquerque and raised in Dallas, Chip graduated from Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business with a marketing degree. An entrepreneur by nature, Chip has started a number of businesses across home renovation, retail, media, and hospitality. Chip loves an early morning on the farm and a slow day spent with his wife, Joanna, and their five kids.

©2024 Bobcat Company. All rights reserved.