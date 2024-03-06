Lindt Wants You to Celebrate Easter at a GOLD BUNNY-Themed Beach Rental

The Lindt GOLD BUNNY Getaway beachside rental will be open for one weekend only: Easter weekend, March 29 – 31, 2024. Sweepstake entries for the exclusive experience will be accepted now, March 6, through March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the winner announced March 13.

STRATHAM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Easter, Lindt & Sprüngli (USA) Inc. announced today their first-ever GOLD BUNNY-inspired property rental, coined the Lindt GOLD BUNNY Getaway.

A once-in-a-lifetime experience, Lindt is inviting chocolate fans to enter for a chance to stay at the GOLD BUNNY Getaway, a festively decked out seaside home in Carlsbad, California, curated with bunny-themed and gold decor; stocked with all the ear-resistibly delicious Lindt chocolate you need to celebrate the season.

The Lindt GOLD BUNNY was lovingly crafted more than 70 years ago on Easter when a little girl spotted a bunny in the grass during an Easter brunch before it hopped away. Heartbroken, her father, a Lindt Master Chocolatier, crafted a chocolate bunny to cheer her up – and from there, the tradition of searching for and finding a Lindt GOLD BUNNY on Easter was born.

Today, the GOLD BUNNY has become a true Easter icon, a tradition that’s passed down from generation to generation. The Lindt GOLD BUNNY features Lindt’s finest chocolate wrapped in gold foil with a distinct red ribbon and represents the sweet memories of childhood. New to the Lindt GOLD BUNNY line-up this year are two new filled GOLD BUNNY varieties: Double Milk and Crispy Hazelnuts. Available in individually wrapped filled pieces in a bag, this playful new format is ideal for livening up your egg hunts as the pieces fit inside a plastic egg. With chocolate known for its irresistible taste, smoothness, and creamy texture, Lindt proves once again that there is no magical Easter without GOLD BUNNY.

“Easter is a moment for families and friends to not only share traditions, but create new memories centered around special moments," said Ann Czaja, Lindt Maître Chocolatier. "Our chocolate GOLD BUNNY perfectly symbolizes that and with the Lindt GOLD BUNNY Getaway, we hope to make those memories and traditions even sweeter for one lucky family."

The Lindt GOLD BUNNY Getaway beachside rental will be open for one weekend only: Easter weekend, March 29 – 31, 2024. Sweepstake entries for the exclusive experience will be accepted now, March 6, through March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ET, with the winner announced March 13. For full details on the prize package, including a $1,500 cash prize to go toward travel costs, hop on over to LindtGOLDBUNNYGetaway.com to learn more and enter for a chance to win today!

About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The long-established Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate product sector. Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates today at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 36 subsidiaries and branch offices in around 250 of its own stores as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,500 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 5.2 billion in 2023.

About Lindt & Sprüngli (USA)

As one of the largest subsidiaries in the global Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Lindt (USA) has been enchanting the world with chocolate for more than 30 years. Lindt (USA) is the fastest growing premium chocolate manufacturer in the U.S., producing quality chocolates – including key brands such as LINDOR, EXCELLENCE, CLASSIC RECIPE and GOLD BUNNY – for all North America at its Stratham, New Hampshire campus which includes the corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility. With nearly 1,000 employees, a robust wholesale business, retail chocolate shops across the country, and a strategic focus on marketing innovations, Lindt (USA) is poised for its next stage of growth.