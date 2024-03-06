Purdys Chocolatier Pitted Their Chocolates Against Other Gifts to Prove That Chocolate Always Wins During Easter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parents always go above and beyond for their kids during the holiday seasons, and Easter gifting is no exception. However, more and more parents are feeling pressure from social media to buy the latest tech gadgets or collectible stuffed animals for their kids this Easter. Purdys Chocolatier wants to take some of that pressure away—by proving that from a kid's perspective, the simple joy of chocolate IS the most exciting thing!

To conclusively establish this, Purdys Chocolatier conducted an experiment involving young chocolate experts, affirming that 'Purdys Wins' when it comes to gifting to your children this Easter.

Purdys Chocolatier engaged a group of kids to choose between multiple Easter gift options: items such as slime, stuffed animals, and even big ticket items like first-class plane tickets versus chocolates from Purdys Chocolatier’s Easter collection.

To no surprise, the kids chose Purdys chocolates 99% of the time… although there was one item that even Purdys chocolate couldn't beat. Check out the campaign video to find out what it was.

"We had a lot of fun with the experiment, presenting the kids with some tough options like slime or Purdys chocolate eggs, as well as some options that made their parents laugh, like a mortgage payment or Purdys chocolate bunnies. At its core, this experiment shows us that what kids really want for Easter is simple: chocolate! We hope our campaign reminds people across Canada to indulge in some simple joys this Easter by enjoying Purdys with their loved ones” said Julia Cho, Director of Marketing at Purdys Chocolatier.

Discover the Purdys Easter collection, handpicked by kids as the winning Easter gift 99% of the time in Purdys shops across Canada or at purdys.com.

About Purdys Chocolatier:

Purdys Chocolatier has been Canada’s Chocolatier since 1907. As a proud, family-owned company, they make a wide range of chocolate gifts from premium ingredients and sustainable cocoa. Community and people are at the heart of Purdys Chocolatier, and together with their Purple Partnerships initiative and Seasonal Fundraising Program, they find opportunities to support, advocate and craft more kindness.

Please find video on YouTube