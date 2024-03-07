Family Dollar Teams with Ibotta for Enhanced Digital Offers

CHESAPEAKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family Dollar (Dollar Tree, Inc., NASDAQ: DLTR) has joined the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), the first digital network that delivers coordinated promotions across retailer platforms, large third-party publisher sites and Ibotta’s leading direct-to-consumer properties. The collaboration aims to advance Family Dollar’s digital engagement and customer experience to drive more value and loyalty among its customers.

Family Dollar’s collaboration with IPN is the latest step in its ongoing digital transformation journey, centrally focused on delivering engaging and personalized customer experiences through its marketing and loyalty programs. With the new IPN platform, Family Dollar expects its customers will benefit from access to more national coupon offers across more categories. Ibotta's promotions platform will power digital Smart Coupons through the Family Dollar website and mobile app, delivering incremental savings to customers.

“Helping our customers do more and save more is core to who we are, and now we can help even more with the IPN improved customer experience,” said Emily Turner, Chief Marketing Officer, Family Dollar. “With this new platform, our customers should be able to get to even more offers from the brands they know and love, elevating their shopping and savings experience with our Smart Coupons program.”

Ibotta Founder and CEO Bryan Leach said, “Family Dollar is a terrific addition to our growing Ibotta Performance Network, which helps retailers provide value for their shoppers with thousands of dollars in daily savings. Partnering with Family Dollar helps advance our mission to make every purchase rewarding, especially as customers keep looking to dollar stores to get more for their money.”

Family Dollar’s digital Smart Coupons program powered by Ibotta is expected to launch in early spring 2024. Visit the Family Dollar website to explore deals and to find a nearby location, and learn more about the enhanced Family Dollar app here. For more information on the capabilities of the Ibotta Performance Network visit https://ipn.ibotta.com/.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 16,622 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 28, 2023. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.