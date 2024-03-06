EnergyHub and Toyota Collaborate to Support the Electrical Grid and Improve EV Ownership Experience

EnergyHub announces that they are collaborating with Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) to improve the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience. (Photo: Toyota Motor North America)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnergyHub announces that they are collaborating with Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) to improve the electric vehicle (EV) ownership experience. A direct integration with EnergyHub’s platform enables Toyota and Lexus drivers to take advantage of certain utility programs designed to reduce the cost of charging for EV customers, while helping utilities ensure grid reliability and accelerate decarbonization.

Shifting EV charging load away from times of peak electricity demand helps keep the grid reliable and can enable utilities to defer infrastructure investments that would otherwise be needed to meet increased demand for electricity as transportation electrification accelerates. This helps keep rates low for all customers.

“Our collaboration with Toyota is a key milestone in EnergyHub’s effort to maximize customer choice through the largest ecosystem of EV OEM and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) partners,” said Matt Johnson, VP of Business Development at EnergyHub. “This integration accelerates our work to improve the overall EV ownership experience, while unlocking grid service value for our utility clients.”

Customers of utilities that partner with EnergyHub can access several types of EV programs, depending on what is available for their vehicles, including managed charging, vehicle-to-grid, EV-specific time-of-use rates, off-peak rebates, and EV data programs designed to support infrastructure planning. This allows EV owners to unlock rebates to offset the price of installing eligible EV charging equipment and incentives for shifting charging based on system-wide and localized grid constraints.

“Empowering our Toyota and Lexus EV customers with cost-effective energy solutions that reduce emissions and contribute to the grid underscores Toyota’s commitment to sustainable mobility,” said James George, General Manager, EV Charging Solutions at Toyota. “Our collaboration with EnergyHub is an important step forward in enabling an exceptional customer experience within a home energy ecosystem.”

Maryland-based Potomac Edison is the first EnergyHub utility client to enable customers to enroll Toyota and Lexus vehicles via EnergyHub’s platform. EnergyHub is actively expanding participation to additional utility programs in 2024.

As the largest distributed energy resource management firm in North America, EnergyHub views direct partnerships with OEMs as critical to maximizing the value of grid service programs for utilities and EV owners.

EnergyHub is an independent subsidiary of Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property.

