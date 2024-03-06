Momcozy Announces Exciting Partnership With Boots

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boots, the UK's fastest-growing health and beauty retailer, has announced its partnership with Momcozy, the maker of the ultra-popular M5 Wearable Breast Pump as well as a wide range of maternity care products. As the industry-leading wearable breast pump manufacturer, Momcozy brings its highly sought-after pumping and nursing bras, lactation massager, and more to Boots' online marketplace, making quality maternity products more accessible throughout the UK.

Momcozy’s first shot to fame was in 2018 with their all-in-one M5 Wearable Breast Pump, which revolutionized pumping by creating a virtually pain-free and discreet way to express anytime, anywhere. The compact design makes it easy for busy moms to express milk while commuting, working, or lounging around the house. It features a DoubleFit™ Flange Tech for a snug fit to increase the pumping performance. It has a baby mouth design with horizontal pumping that mimics the natural motion of a sucking baby and gentle vibration to loosen ducts while only weighing 230g, 2/3 the size of regular pumps!

The M5 features three modes: stimulation, expression, and a mixture of the two with a 120ml bottle capacity. Moms can receive up to 120 minutes of battery life with one two-hour charge, and the manual shut-off time makes it easier to monitor output. Best of all, the M5 is whisper quiet, making pumping in public or on the go easy and discreet.

Momcozy is dedicated to providing comfort and companionship to moms from pregnancy through early adulthood, which is why collaborating with Boots to bring accessible maternity care to the UK is so important. The partnership is a step towards Momcozy's goal of providing quality maternity products to moms worldwide, making breastfeeding stress-free and accessible so they can enjoy the flexibility they deserve.

With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy continues to grow in reach and impact, making moms' lives easier worldwide!

