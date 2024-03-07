IRON Financial Embarks on Expansion Journey with Strategic Investment

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IRON Financial (“IRON”), an investment management firm, recently announced an investment in IRON from the principals of Stairway Capital and an affiliate of AFO Blackberry (“AFO”), a single-family office in Chicago, to expand service offerings. Currently, IRON offers asset management, income and expense tracking, comprehensive wealth planning, and estate, trust, and executor services.

IRON has a 20+ year relationship with Stairway’s founder, Andrew Russell, and was part of the team that helped Mr. Russell launch his first fund in 2001. Mr. Russell is joined by partner John Rijo, Stairway’s Chief Investment Officer. Mr. Russell and Mr. Rijo bring extensive experience in managing family office services as well as investments involving complex financial transactions, acquisitions, restructurings, and other alternative or opportunistic special situational financings. The partnership between IRON and Stairway’s principals will bring investment and service opportunities to IRON. The closing of the transaction took place on February 23, 2024.

About IRON Financial: IRON Financial is an investment management firm based in Northbrook, IL, founded in 1994 by Aaron Izenstark and Howard Nixon. IRON has grown organically over the last 30 years and has been involved in multiple transactions. The latest was selling their corporate retirement assets of approximately $8 billion to Creative Planning in 2020.