Bossier Parish Community College, an LCTCS Institution, Signs Multiyear Extension to License YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bossier Parish Community College, one of 12 institutions in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS), has renewed its commitment to increasing the accessibility of digital media and course content with a three-year extension of the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform.

Initially, institutional leaders were seeking an Accessibility Platform that provided efficient workflows for creating accessible content with features like auto-generation of alternative formats, that integrated with the Canvas Learning Management System, and that had the ability to remediate documents to ensure accessibility for learners. Since deploying the Accessibility Platform, the institution has made use of many of its robust tools and features.

Not only does YuJa Panorama enable instructors to reuse content previously made accessible to reduce redundant work, but it provides a richer set of features around accessibility that spans the digital landscape from internal and external websites to third-party content, and more. The platform automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents, provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage, and identifies, prioritizes and automates the resolution of accessibility issues with on-the-spot remediation capabilities.

“Bossier Parish Community College leaders have been impressed with the frequency of platform updates that continue to make inclusivity a priority, and they’re taking advantage of training to help get the most out of the Accessibility Platform,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re always honored when customers trust us and want to continue offering YuJa Panorama to instructors and students.”

ABOUT BOSSIER PARISH COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, Bossier Parish Community College is a two-year community college serving more than 20,000 individuals in the Northwest Louisiana area through credit, non-credit, adult basic education, and customized workforce training. Academic programs of study include associate degrees, certificates, and technical diplomas. In addition, BPCC provides courses that transfer to four-year degree-granting institutions.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.