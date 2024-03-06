Xwing Wins Army xTech SBIR Autonomy Contract

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xwing, a leading defense and aviation autonomy technology startup, today announced that it was advanced as a winner of a Phase I SBIR from the Army xTech SBIR Autonomy program. In the coming months, Xwing will showcase its ability to conduct autonomous airlift and logistics missions during live operational demonstrations for Army stakeholders.

In a recent announcement, Nicole Fox, the Army’s SBIR Program’s portfolio manager for autonomy and contested logistics, sustainment, science and technology stated, “To support mobility and navigation across multiple terrains, it’s important we develop and employ ground and aerial robotic autonomous systems throughout the Army. Solutions developed via the competition – and through follow-on SBIR contracts – will support Soldier safety and efficiency in contested environments.”

Bringing innovative autonomy solutions to solve mission capability gaps for Defense customers is familiar territory for the company. Xwing is a key partner of the Air Force’s AFWERX Autonomy Prime program. Last month, Xwing was awarded a Military Approval to fly autonomous cargo missions during the Air Force’s AGILE FLAG 24-1. As part of this Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise, Xwing flew over 2,800 autonomous flight miles through public and military airspace, delivering essential cargo to 8 different military and civilian airports across California.

Xwing's autonomous technology presents a transformative solution for the US Army by addressing critical operational challenges. Through autonomous flight, the Army can maintain essential air capabilities in contested environments without exposing personnel to heightened risks, while also opening avenues for military innovation in transport, force structure, and combat operations.

"Xwing is at the forefront of uncrewed aviation, focusing near-term on transforming operations in scenarios typically described by the three Ds of robotics: dull, dirty, and dangerous. This innovation is crucial for reducing dependency on manned aircraft confronted with these threats," explained Kevin Antcliff, Xwing’s Head of Product. "By shifting to uncrewed aircraft, we aim to enhance safety, efficiency, and operational flexibility across various mission types."

About Xwing

Xwing is a leading defense and aviation autonomy technology startup, founded in 2016 and based in Northern California. Our dual-use adaptable systems are designed to seamlessly integrate with a wide range of aircraft, providing the ability to safely operate ground-supervised, uncrewed aircraft in any airspace.

As the first, and only company, certifying a large, uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) with the FAA, Xwing is at the forefront of enabling autonomous operations throughout all flight stages, without the need for a pilot onboard. Some Xwing’s innovative partners across military and commercial partners include Air Force’s AFWERX Autonomy Prime, UPS and Textron.

For more information, visit xwing.com.