University of Phoenix Announces Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States 2024 Future Phoenix Scholarship

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) are accepting applications for the 2024 Future Phoenix scholarship program. Three full-tuition scholarships will be awarded to prospective students to pursue a bachelor’s or master’s degree at the University of Phoenix.

Military members and families often encounter challenges of time, commitments, and circumstance to reaching their academic and career goals. The EANGUS Future Phoenix Scholarship is intended to recognize military service commitment and provide an opportunity to further education goals for current enlisted National Guard servicemembers and their immediate family members.

“This initiative is a meaningful way to express our gratitude for the service of enlisted National Guard members and their families,” stated Eric Ryan, Marine Corps veteran and senior director of Military Operations at University of Phoenix. “The University is delighted to continue providing the Future Phoenix Scholarship, offering enlisted individuals and their family members the chance to pursue higher education. We believe in the transformative power of education and are thrilled to support those who have selflessly served our nation through this scholarship opportunity.”

EANGUS is the largest enlisted reserve component association with a mission to give a voice to the enlisted National Guard men and women, their families, and retirees on Capitol Hill. University of Phoenix and EANGUS have teamed up since 2011, awarding dozens of scholarships to date, including full and partial tuition, to either current members or immediate family members of EANGUS.

“In this day and age, while members of the National Guard are serving in leadership roles throughout their communities, the University of Phoenix stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for enlisted members and their families, illuminating the path to higher education with generous scholarships,” stated EANGUS President Dan Reilly. “Their unwavering support unlocks the doors to greater income potential and career advancement, fosters a vibrant network of professionals while preparing for the future, and allows members of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States to achieve their goals. This holistic approach to empowering our service members and their families paves the way for creating happier, more fulfilled lives. We are profoundly grateful for the University of Phoenix's partnership in our mission, truly embodying the spirit of giving back to those who have given so much."

Scholarship applicants must be members of EANGUS or the immediate family of a member. Applications for the scholarship will be accepted through May 31, 2024. Applicants are asked to write three short essays on educational goals, professional development, and community service. The recipients of the scholarship are selected by a committee that reviews their essays and will be announced in June 2024.

To learn more about the scholarship, including eligibility requirements, visit University of Phoenix's Center for Scholarship Excellence - EANGUS Future Phoenix Scholarship 2024.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About EANGUS

The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) is the largest enlisted reserve component association with over 48,000 members. Founded in 1970, EANGUS’ mission is to give a voice to enlisted National Guard men and women, their families, and retirees on Capitol Hill. EANGUS is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with state associations or chapters in every state and territory. For more information, visit www.eangus.org.