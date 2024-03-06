Merz Aesthetics® Continues Multi-Year ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ Campaign for XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) with Announcement of Demi Lovato as New Brand Partner

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merz Aesthetics®, the world’s largest dedicated medical aesthetics business, today announced the latest extension of their first-of-its kind, multi-year campaign, ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ with the addition of award-winning actor and musician Demi Lovato as the newest XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) brand partner.

The partnership with Lovato is a continuation of Merz Aesthetics’ multi-channel, digital-first ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ campaign, which has reimagined traditional pharmaceutical marketing strategy. First launched in August 2022, the campaign was developed to introduce XEOMIN®, an FDA-approved double-filtered anti-wrinkle injection to temporarily improve the appearance of frown lines, to a younger adult audience that is new to the injectables category and to empower them to embrace beauty on their own terms.

As a powerful advocate for authentic self-expression and self-care, the 31-year-old will be integrated across all campaign channels, including marquee cultural moments that reach a savvy, aesthetically focused audience at the intersection of music, beauty and fashion. In addition, campaign content will be featured across Lovato’s social media channels, demonstrating how XEOMIN® has become a staple in her skincare treatment and beauty regimen and is something she feels everyone can be open about.

“The ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ campaign really resonates with me because I have always believed in the importance of being true to who you are and owning the choices that help you look and feel like the best, most authentic version of yourself,” said Lovato. “Part of that is also being mindful of what goes into the products you choose to use. XEOMIN® allows me to maintain the natural look I love with no unnecessary ingredients.”

Demi Lovato is a GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, advocate and New York Times best-selling author. She was first known for her onscreen talents, and soon became a musical phenomenon. From the resilient ballad “Skyscraper,” to the unapologetic earworm “Sorry Not Sorry” and her enduring queer anthem “Cool for the Summer,” Demi’s genre-blending approach has infused pop, R&B, rock, soul and more. Demi has released eight original studio albums, all of which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and four which boast over one billion streams on Spotify. Most recently, Demi released her album REVAMPED featuring rock versions of her hit songs, which hit the top 10 of Billboard’s Top New Albums Chart in line with Demi’s previous releases.

“As one of the most significant global sensations of her time, Demi Lovato embodies the meaning of ‘Beauty on Your Terms,’ by staying authentically true to herself inside and out,” said Patrick Urban, Merz Aesthetics® President, North America. “We are thrilled to welcome another inspirational artist to our campaign, particularly one who has so tirelessly advocated for self-care and has empowered everyone to live authentically across every aspect of their lives.”

To learn more about XEOMIN® and locate a provider near you, visit XeominAesthetic.com where you can access the Find a Provider tool. You can also sign up for the Xperience+ Loyalty Program at xperiencemerz.com to receive instant and future rewards on XEOMIN® and additional Merz Aesthetics® treatments at your preferred practice.

Follow @XeominAesthetic to stay up to speed on the latest news from Demi Lovato.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves — however they define it. Clinically proven, its product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient’s needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. Being family owned for more than 110 years, Merz Aesthetics is known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Merz Aesthetics’ global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 52 countries worldwide. It is also a part of Merz Group, which was founded in 1908 and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at US.MerzAesthetics.com.

About XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA)

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) is a botulinum toxin type A approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults. For more information, including Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide, please visit www.xeominaesthetic.com. See below for Important Consumer Safety Information.

XEOMIN® (incobotulinumtoxinA) IMPORTANT CONSUMER SAFETY INFORMATION

Read the Medication Guide before you start receiving XEOMIN (Zeo-min) and each time XEOMIN is given to you as there may be new information. The risk information provided here is not comprehensive.

To learn more:

Talk to your health care provider or pharmacist

Visit www.xeominaesthetic.com to obtain the FDA-approved product labeling

Call 1-866-862-1211

Uses: XEOMIN is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to improve the look of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows (glabellar lines) in adults for a short period of time (temporary). It is not known if XEOMIN is safe and effective in children under 18 years of age. Please see additional Important Safety Information below and Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide at XeominAesthetic.com.

Warnings: XEOMIN may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Call your doctor or get medical help right away if you have any of these problems anytime (hours to weeks) after treatment with XEOMIN:

Problems with swallowing, speaking, or breathing can happen within hours to weeks after an injection of XEOMIN if the muscles that you use to breathe and swallow become weak. Death can happen as a complication if you have severe problems with swallowing or breathing after treatment with XEOMIN. People with certain breathing problems may need to use muscles in their neck to help them breathe and may be at greater risk for serious breathing problems with XEOMIN. Swallowing problems may last for several months, and during that time you may need a feeding tube to receive food and water. If swallowing problems are severe, food or liquids may go into your lungs. People who already have swallowing or breathing problems before receiving XEOMIN have the highest risk of getting these problems.

if the muscles that you use to breathe and swallow become weak. Death can happen as a complication if you have severe problems with swallowing or breathing after treatment with XEOMIN. Spread of toxin effects. In some cases, the effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas of the body away from the injection site and cause symptoms of a serious condition called botulism. The symptoms of botulism include: loss of strength and muscle weakness all over the body, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, trouble swallowing.

These symptoms can happen hours to weeks after you receive an injection of XEOMIN. These problems could make it unsafe for you to drive a car or do other dangerous activities.

Do not use XEOMIN if you are allergic to XEOMIN or any of the ingredients in XEOMIN (see the end of this Guide for a list of ingredients in XEOMIN), had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin products such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®, BOTOX® COSMETIC), or abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®) or have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Before receiving XEOMIN, tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have a disease that affects your muscles and nerves (such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease], myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome)

have had any side effect from any other botulinum toxin in the past

have a breathing problem such as asthma or emphysema

have a history of swallowing problems or inhaling food or fluid into your lungs (aspiration) • have bleeding problems

have drooping eyelids

have plans to have surgery

have had surgery on your face

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if XEOMIN can harm your unborn baby.

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if XEOMIN passes into breast milk.

Tell your doctor about all of the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements. Talk to your doctor before you take any new medicines after you receive XEOMIN.

Using XEOMIN with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received XEOMIN in the past. Especially tell your doctor if you

have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last four months

have received injections of botulinum toxin such as rimabotulinumtoxinB (MYOBLOC®), onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®, BOTOX® COSMETIC) and abobotulinumtoxinA (DYSPORT®) in the past. Be sure your doctor knows exactly which product you received. The dose of XEOMIN may be different from other botulinum toxin products that you have received.

have recently received an antibiotic by injection

take muscle relaxants

take an allergy or cold medicine

take a sleep medicine

Ask your doctor if you are not sure if your medicine is one that is listed above. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of your medicines with you to show your doctor and pharmacist each time you get a new medicine.

Possible Side Effects

XEOMIN can cause serious side effects that can be life threatening including allergic reactions. Symptoms of an allergic reaction to XEOMIN may include: itching, rash, redness, swelling, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Tell your doctor or get medical help right away if you get wheezing or asthma symptoms, or if you get dizzy or faint. See “Warnings.”

The most common side effect of XEOMIN in people with frown lines include:

headache

These are not all the possible side effects of XEOMIN. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.

General information about the safe and effective use of XEOMIN

Medicines are sometimes prescribed for purposes other than those listed in a Medication Guide. You can ask your pharmacist or doctor for information about XEOMIN that is written for health professionals.

Active Ingredient: botulinum toxin type A

Inactive Ingredients: human albumin and sucrose

Copyright © 2023 Merz North America, Inc. All rights reserved.