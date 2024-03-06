Mattel and Universal Renew Jurassic World Licensing Partnership

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) today announced they have renewed their licensing partnership to produce toys inspired by the iconic Jurassic World franchise. Through the agreement, Mattel will continue as UP&E’s global toy licensee for Jurassic World action figures, playsets, roleplay, preschool, vehicles, games, and plush based on more than 30 years of franchise characters and stories as well as future content plans, including the all new Jurassic World film just announced for 2025, and the upcoming animated series – Jurassic World: Chaos Theory from Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment – which will be available on Netflix later this year.

The renewal builds upon a longstanding licensing partnership between Mattel and UP&E for toys celebrating globally beloved IP which also includes DreamWorks Animation's Trolls and Universal Pictures’ Fast & Furious.

“We're thrilled to announce the continuation of our best-in-class partnership on this blockbuster franchise,” said Nick Karamanos, SVP Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “Together, we've not only established Jurassic World as a top-tier toy property, but also built a legacy of evergreen success. Jurassic World fans are incredibly devoted and we are committed to delivering consistently stunning products, innovative marketing strategies, and impactful retail programs.”

“Mattel offers incredible innovation and craftsmanship along with a storied history of creating enduring toy lines,” said Rafa Macias, EVP and Global Commercial Officer for Universal Products & Experiences. “The 30-year legacy of the Jurassic World franchise is stronger than ever, and we’re excited to bring fans of all ages even more awe-inspiring and thrilling toys through this extended partnership.”

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About the Jurassic World Franchise

In June 1993 Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking Jurassic Park redefined the summer blockbuster and changed the culture forever. Since then, the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment franchise has created six daring, innovative and epically entertaining films that have earned more than $6 billion worldwide. Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, the film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal’s iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company’s extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E’s lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.