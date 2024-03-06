Pivotree Accelerates Digital Transformation for TruckPro

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) (“Pivotree''), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions and services, today announced significant achievements in its ongoing partnership with TruckPro, one of North America’s largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts. According to a recent case study published by Pivotree and Syndigo, since the start of this partnership five years ago TruckPro’s eCommerce platform has experienced exceptional growth, managing over four million parts listings, with digital sales now contributing over 25% of total revenue.

“Pivotree is proud to have played a key role for the last five years in supporting TruckPro’s digital transformation leadership within the heavy-duty automotive sector,” said Sam Russo, Practice Director of Automotive and Heavy Duty at Pivotree. “Their laser focus on improving customer experience and their commitment to implementing the best technologies and leveraging automation has been inspiring and we hope to continue with them on this digital transformation journey for years to come.”

TruckPro needed a consultant with deep expertise in new technologies to transform their customer experience and expand their product offering. Pivotree was selected based on the company’s vast experience executing complex digital journeys for many organizations. By partnering with Pivotree, the TruckPro team was able to avoid common pitfalls and implement best practices tailored to their specific needs.

With the goal of being able to offer a wide selection of inventory as well as enable a marketplace with a seamless omnichannel experience for customers, TruckPro implemented Syndigo Product Information Management (PIM), a comprehensive solution that manages core product data, supports data enrichment, and provides seamless syndication and insights for an improved eCommerce experience.

“With the help of our strategic partner Pivotree, we have built a strong data and governance foundation to accelerate our digital channel growth,” said Reid Garrett, TruckPro, Vice President Product Management and Merchandising.

Critical to TruckPro’s digital success has been the ability to showcase not only their own inventory but also millions of SKUs from partner suppliers. This customer experience promotes greater product visibility, and the ability to drop ship orders directly from vendors to buyers provides unparalleled immediacy and convenience. They get the products to customers the way they want them and when they want them.

With approximately 10% of active distributors currently offering their customers access to repair services and parts through eCommerce channels TruckPro stands out in their commitment to pioneering digital experience in their industry.

The intersection of Syndigo and Pivotree continues to prove successful, with Pivotree recently being awarded Syndigo Americas Partner of the Year 2023. Customers like TruckPro continue to achieve rapid success that has contributed to measurable business impact and growth, including dramatic improvements in data quality and accuracy, and rapid time-to-value for fully integrated MDM and content syndication solutions.

Read the full case study to learn more.

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, strategizes, designs, builds, and manages digital Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain solutions for over 200 major retailers and branded manufacturers globally. With a portfolio of digital products as well as managed and professional services, Pivotree provides businesses of all sizes with true end-to-end solutions. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the leading provider of MDM, PIM, and PXM, delivering data mastery and exceptional customer experiences across departments, organizations, and commerce platforms. With the largest integrated network for content distribution, Syndigo is the end-to-end solution on the journey to data confidence and success. Syndigo serves more than 14,000 leading enterprises worldwide across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, energy, and healthcare.