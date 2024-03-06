Citi Ventures Backs Capstack Technologies, the First Integrated Bank-to-Bank Loan Marketplace Designed to Increase Profitability and Mitigate Asset Concentration Risk

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstack Technologies, the first bank-to-bank marketplace designed to mitigate asset risk, has secured a strategic investment from Citi Ventures, marking a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize banking technology.

Amidst a challenging investment climate, this funding is a testament to Capstack Technologies’ innovation following their successful $6 million fundraising last summer. This investment coincides with establishing a high-profile advisory board and adding experienced executives from community and regional banks, propelling Capstack Technologies into a new era of growth and market leadership.

Capstack Technologies is leading the way with its "first bank-to-bank marketplace," promoting transparency, collaboration, and efficiency among small and medium-sized banks. This initiative aligns with the U.S. financial sector's imperative to reduce concentration risk, as highlighted by such risks in Silicon Valley Bank and other failed banks. Notably, the U.S. was home to 4,123 community and regional banks in 2023, comprising nearly 97% of all banks and collectively overseeing assets valued at $3.4 trillion.

“Citi Ventures is committed to investing in companies that have the potential to drive our industry forward,” said Jeff Flynn, Director, Citi Ventures. “Capstack Technologies’ innovative approach could fundamentally change the way smaller banks manage risk and grow their businesses, and ultimately could create opportunities for Citi to engage differently with this sizable segment of the financial services ecosystem.”

"Securing this strategic investment from Citi Ventures, forming a distinguished advisory board, and welcoming experienced executives from community and regional banks collectively mark a pivotal moment for Capstack Technologies," stated Michal Cieplinski, CEO of Capstack Technologies. "These milestones validate our vision and accelerate our mission to revolutionize banking technology for the community.”

Formation of the Advisory Board

Capstack Technologies has formed an advisory board comprising industry veterans Trey Maust, Chairman of Lewis & Clark Bancorp, Patrick Kennedy, Executive Chairman of TransPecos Banks and Dub Sutherland of Kennedy Sutherland LLP. These advisors bring a wealth of experience in banking, law, and financial technologies, guiding Capstack Technologies’ strategic direction in the banking sector.

"As a member of the advisory board for Capstack Technologies, I am deeply impressed by the caliber of talent and expertise we have assembled to guide this groundbreaking technology," expressed Kennedy. "Having the right people involved is crucial in steering such innovative solutions. The experiences and insights our team brings are essential in shaping a technology that has the potential to redefine the banking sector.”

New Executives

Capstack Technologies is also bolstering its leadership team with David McArdle as Head of Banking Relationships and Randy Riffle as Head of Customer & Platform Operations. McArdle, with his extensive experience in banking and fintech, will focus on streamlining processes for C-suite executives in community banks. With his extensive credit and lending background, Riffle will lead the charge in transforming operational efficiencies and focusing on positive customer experiences.

“To contribute to an organization at the forefront of such a transformative movement within the banking sector is inspiring,” said Riffle. “The advent of this technology epitomizes the requirement of all bank sizes to create efficiencies in the participation and whole loan marketplace model.”

"This moment is pivotal for Capstack Technologies, as we've successfully secured strategic funding from Citi Ventures, assembled a formidable advisory board, and significantly enhanced our leadership team," concludes Cieplinski. "These steps are a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and underscore our growing significance in the current investment climate. We are not just making strides but setting new standards in the banking technology sector."

About Capstack Technologies

Capstack Technologies is building the first integrated bank-to-bank loan marketplace, enabling cooperation across banks and financial services institutions to increase profitability and mitigate risk through asset diversification. Capstack Technologies is dedicated to building a sophisticated infrastructure to redefine banking operations, enhance risk management, and deliver cutting-edge solutions for small and medium-sized banks. Capstack Technologies is backed by world-class investors, including Citi Ventures, Fin Capital, Alloy Labs, Cambrian Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, Future Perfect Ventures, Gaingels, Selah Ventures, Uncorrelated Ventures and Valor Equity Partners.