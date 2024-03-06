RobotLAB’s Innovative Robotics Franchising Network Now in New Jersey

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, has proudly welcomed its first robotics integration franchise partner in New Jersey. Experienced robotics and technology professionals, Dhruvil and Ren Parikh, have acquired exclusive RobotLAB franchising rights to the Southern New Jersey territory, which encompasses more than 8,500 businesses and nearly 500,000 residents. Launched in 2023 to meet the growing demand for AI and robotics business solutions, RobotLAB’s first-of-its-kind robotics franchising program will increase access to automation and operational efficiency solutions like cleaning, delivery and customer service robots throughout Pleasantville, Mays Landing and Atlantic City, New Jersey, allowing businesses of all sizes to implement cost-saving robot technologies. In addition to Southern New Jersey, RobotLAB has signed nearly 30 franchise territories that span major metropolitan areas in Texas, North Carolina and Florida. More than 20 additional territories are currently in final contract stages.

“As a New Jersey resident, I see immense potential for robots to positively impact the region’s businesses with effective, cost-saving solutions for staffing shortages, limited resources and operational inefficiencies,” said Dhruvil Parikh, RobotLAB franchisee and Assistant Director at Ideal Institute of Technology. “RobotLAB is paving the way for expanded robotics access across the country, and I couldn’t be more ready to lead Southern New Jersey’s local industries and youth through a digital and technological transformation unlike anything the area has seen before.”

RobotLAB’s newest partner was attracted to the robotics integration franchise program for its unique business opportunity, underpinned by innovation, an organized support structure and territory exclusivity. Pillars of the local technology community, the Parikhs bring nearly three decades of collective IT experience to the franchise venture, making them well-suited to educate business owners on the operational and financial benefits of cleaning, delivery and hospitality robot integration. To further expand its impact, RobotLAB South Jersey is partnered with leading vocational trade school, Ideal Institute of Technology in Pleasantville, to offer an exclusive program that will teach students how to program, maintain and deploy robots. The goal is to increase robotics education access in the Mid-Atlantic, while also generating future employment opportunities for the course’s graduates.

“Robots continue to grow in popularity as an effective and strategic business solution across all industries, so we’re excited to increase access to such technologies in New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Ren Parikh, RobotLAB franchisee and founder of Ideal Institute of Technology. “As an educator dedicated to empowering students to excel through knowledge and hands-on learning, I look forward to incorporating RobotLAB’s cutting-edge robots into our classrooms and allowing students to expand their skillset for future employment opportunities.”

With an impressive roster of longstanding partnerships spanning the world’s top robot manufacturers and more than 10,000 robots deployed across the globe, RobotLAB is proud to share 15+ years of expertise with franchise partners and the local communities they serve. Aiming to increase access to robotics and AI solutions across the U.S., RobotLAB’s revolutionary franchising opportunity allows local partners like the Parikhs to seamlessly introduce businesses in their territories to the power of automation.

Through RobotLAB South Jersey, businesses will have direct access to the company’s best-in-class services, including sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs. Local owners preferring to test the robots in their businesses before fully integrating will have the opportunity to do so. RobotLAB’s franchise program boasts minimal overhead, comprehensive online and in-person training, limited staffing requirements and attractive revenue opportunities in a fast-growing industry with limitless potential. Plus, the program’s low cost of entry and thorough training module make it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising world, as well as experienced franchisees seeking portfolio diversification with a first-of-its-kind opportunity.

Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) have been cleared in all 50 U.S. states. For more information about RobotLAB’s franchising program, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise. For information about RobotLAB South Jersey, visit www.robotlab.com/southjersey.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.