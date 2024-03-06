Precision BioSciences Announces MHRA Approval for Partner iECURE to Expand Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of ARCUS Gene Editing Program in OTC Deficiency

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), an advanced gene editing company utilizing its novel proprietary ARCUS® platform to develop in vivo gene editing therapies for sophisticated gene edits, including gene insertion, excision, and elimination, today announced that its partner iECURE has received approval from the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the company’s Clinical Trial Authorization (CTA) application to expand the Phase 1/2 OTC-HOPE study evaluating ECUR-506 into the U.K. The OTC-HOPE study is investigating ECUR-506, incorporating an ARCUS nuclease, for the treatment of Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency in infants. The CTA approval by the MHRA follows the previous approval to begin the OTC-HOPE study by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). In 2021, Precision licensed to iECURE an ARCUS nuclease that inserts a functional copy of the OTC gene for treatment of OTC deficiency.

“Congratulations to iECURE for bringing the first gene editing approach into clinical investigation for patients with OTC deficiency. Approval from the MHRA to expand iECURE’s OTC-HOPE Phase 1/2 study represents yet another milestone, which both advances our partner’s work to potentially revolutionize the treatment of OTC deficiency in infants while validating the differentiated ability of ARCUS to efficiently insert genes and restore function,” said Michael Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer of Precision BioSciences. “To that end, we view progression through multiple regulatory agencies around the world as important proof-points for ARCUS that reflects our broader strategy to leverage ARCUS with select development partners as we continue to advance our wholly owned hepatitis B program toward an investigational new drug (IND) application and/or CTA filing in 2024.”

OTC deficiency, the most common urea cycle disorder, is an inherited metabolic disorder caused by a genetic defect in a liver enzyme responsible for the detoxification of ammonia. Individuals with OTC deficiency can build up excessive levels of ammonia in their blood potentially resulting in devastating consequences, including irreversible neurological damage, coma, and death. The severe form of the condition emerges shortly after birth and is more common in boys than girls. The only corrective treatment for early onset severe OTC deficiency is a liver transplant. Currently available medical therapies do not correct the disease and do not eliminate the risk of life-threatening symptoms or crises.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is an advanced gene editing company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform that differs from other technologies in the way it cuts, its smaller size, and its simpler structure. Key capabilities and differentiating characteristics may enable ARCUS nucleases to drive more intended, defined therapeutic outcomes. Using ARCUS, Precision’s pipeline is comprised of in vivo gene editing candidates designed to deliver lasting cures for the broadest range of genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist.

About ECUR-506

iECURE’s approach to gene editing for its initial programs, including OTC deficiency, relies on the delivery of two adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, each carrying different payloads. ECUR-506 comprises two vectors, an ARCUS® nuclease vector targeting gene editing in the well-characterized PCSK9 gene locus and a donor vector that inserts the desired functional OTC gene. iECURE has licensed the ARCUS nuclease for ECUR-506 from Precision BioSciences. The cut in the PCSK9 site serves as the insertion site for the OTC gene, providing a potential path to permanent expression of a healthy gene.

About the OTC-HOPE Study

The OTC-HOPE study is a Phase 1/2 first-in-human clinical trial of ECUR-506 in baby boys with genetically confirmed OTC deficiency and will test up to two dose levels of ECUR-506. The study is enrolling baby boys aged 24 hours to seven months who are diagnosed with severe neonatal onset OTC deficiency and meet certain other criteria. The primary objective is to assess the safety and tolerability of intravenous administration of a single dose of ECUR-506. It will also assess the pharmacokinetics and efficacy of ECUR-506 administration and the potential effects of ECUR-506 on disease-specific biologic markers, developmental milestones and quality of life.

About iECURE

iECURE is a clinical-stage gene editing company focused on developing therapies that utilize mutation-agnostic in vivo gene insertion, or knock-in, editing for the treatment of liver disorders with significant unmet need. We believe our approach has the potential to replace and restore the function of a dysfunctional gene, regardless of mutation, by knocking-in a healthy copy of that gene to offer durable gene expression and long-term, potentially curative, therapeutic benefit. Our management team has extensive experience in executing global orphan drug and gene therapy clinical trials and successfully commercializing multiple products. We intend to leverage our team’s core strength in research and development strategy to identify what we believe to be the most suitable target and modality for our product candidates to address particular liver diseases. We are collaborating with the University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program (GTP) led by James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., to utilize GTP’s world-class translational expertise and infrastructure, which has helped generate our initial pipeline of potential product candidates. For more information, visit https://iecure.com and follow on LinkedIn.

