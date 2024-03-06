Turtle Bay Resort Redefines Personalized Hospitality with Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform

SAN FRANCISCO & KAHUKA, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the #1 AI CRM, announced it is working with Turtle Bay Resort, the luxury vacation destination nestled on O‘ahu’s legendary North Shore, to help the resort augment service agents with AI and personalize the entire guest experience.

“Our work with Salesforce marks a new chapter for Turtle Bay Resort,” said Robert Marusi, chief commercial officer, Turtle Bay Resort. “By leveraging Salesforce’s powerful suite of tools through Einstein 1 Platform, we are able to reach new guests with a highly tailored approach to our engagement, ensuring that every guest receives a truly unforgettable experience unique to them.”

“Today, guests have more options than ever when choosing the perfect destination for their vacation, and hospitality companies need to deliver personalized, memorable experiences that make a lasting impression,” said Jeff Amann, EVP & GM, Salesforce Industries. “With the power of CRM, trusted AI, and data, we are helping Turtle Bay do just that, giving guests vacations they will not forget and converting them into life-long customers.”

Reinventing Turtle Bay Resort with CRM, trusted AI, and data

Situated on 1,300 acres with miles of nature trails and secluded beaches, Turtle Bay exemplifies natural beauty, and is an eco-friendly and sustainable resort. However, the resort was impacted by decreased travel in 2020, and has been looking for ways to re-ignite revenue ever since.

Turtle Bay Resort is on a journey to reinvent itself, heighten awareness of its unique offerings, and establish new, life-long customer relationships. Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform is helping Turtle Bay connect with its customers in a whole new way, empowering its teams to give more personalized attention to guests powered by CRM, data, and trusted AI.

Personalized guest communication: Turtle Bay Resort is delivering more tailored messages to guests across web, email, and social with Marketing Cloud and has seen a 40% uplift with triple-digit conversion growth through advanced segmentation, personalization, and journey optimization.

Holistic customer experiences: With Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Data Cloud in one platform, Turtle Bay is working to create a full "Guest 360" of customer profiles for optimal experiences from pre-booking to post-stay.

With Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Data Cloud in one platform, Turtle Bay is working to create a full “Guest 360” of customer profiles for optimal experiences from pre-booking to post-stay. Real-time assistance: Turtle Bay will use Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform to improve guest experiences and personalization even more. Data Cloud will segment customers into ideal personas, and an AI assistant will make tailored recommendations. For example, if they are segmented into a family category, family-friendly activities will be recommended.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of CRM + AI + Data + Trust on one unified platform: Einstein 1. For more information visit: www.salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM).

About Turtle Bay Resort

Located on O‘ahu’s North Shore known for legendary surf, Turtle Bay Resort encompasses nearly 1,300 acres with ﬁve miles of unspoiled coastline and seven beaches. The resort showcases 408 ocean-view guest rooms and suites plus 42 oceanfront Ocean Bungalows, as well as an innovative concierge experience center and cultural gallery, a variety of restaurants and bars, an 11,000-square-foot spa and ﬁtness center, elevated beach experience and four swimming pools. This expansive beach resort features dynamic ocean, land and aerial adventures through its on-property helicopter pad, horse stables, tennis and pickleball courts, two 18-hole championship golf courses, 12 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails, wellness classes and surf school.