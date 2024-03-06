ATREG Announces Completion of Nexperia’s Newport, UK Fab Sale to Vishay

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATREG, Inc., the premier global firm in the semiconductor industry for brokering and executing the exchange of advanced technology cleanroom manufacturing assets, announced today that the acquisition of Nexperia B.V.’s operational 200mm wafer fab located in Newport, South Wales, UK by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has officially closed, as all conditions to the sale, including UK government review, have now been met. Headquartered in Malvern, Pa., Vishay is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components. The automotive-certified manufacturing facility is located on the UK’s largest semiconductor fab site. The South Wales Cluster is one of the top five semiconductor clusters in Europe with a well-established supply chain.

"Our primary concern was for the employees at the Newport wafer fab and we are pleased that this sale has secured a future for both the employees and the site," explains Stefan Tilger, CFO of Nexperia. “The ATREG team exceeded our expectations in terms of timeline and key executive industry relationships. The highly competitive global process ATREG ran brought a broad array of qualified buyers to the table which resulted in the optimal outcome for our company, employees, and shareholders.”

“This acquisition enables Nexperia to transition the Newport wafer fab in South Wales to a new owner who can ensure the long-term future of the site, keeping the asset operational and preserving local jobs,” adds Stephen Rothrock, founder and CEO of ATREG. “The facility will continue to play a crucial role in the local Welsh semiconductor ecosystem. Congratulations to both companies on a successful outcome.”

About ATREG, Inc.

ATREG is the only firm in the world dedicated to the holistic exchange of advanced technology manufacturing infrastructure. A linchpin of the semiconductor industry for nearly 25 years, ATREG has served as an objective intermediary in the transfer of over $30 billion in assets, acting as an indispensable conduit for the growth of its partners and the industry as a whole while remaining uniquely focused on aggregate asset deployment and human capital retention. For more information, please visit our web site, read our blog, or follow us on X and LinkedIn.