EdgeNext and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Announce the Launch of AJ Cloud: A Pioneering Cloud Solution Platform for the MENA Region

Marking a Milestone Moment: The leaders of EdgeNext and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, united at the AJ Cloud Launch Event, embodying the fusion of global tech prowess and regional insight to redefine cloud solutions in the MEA region. (Photo: Business Wire)

Marking a Milestone Moment: The leaders of EdgeNext and Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, united at the AJ Cloud Launch Event, embodying the fusion of global tech prowess and regional insight to redefine cloud solutions in the MEA region. (Photo: Business Wire)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EdgeNext, a leader in content delivery network, edge cloud, and cloud security solutions, in partnership with Ajlan & Bros Holding Group, a major conglomerate in the Middle East, is thrilled to announce the launch of AJ Cloud. This joint venture marks the first-of-its-kind regional cloud solution platform for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), signifying a major stride in the region's digital transformation.

Understanding the unique requirements of the MENA market, AJ Cloud is meticulously designed to resonate with local businesses and cultures. The platform offers tailored content delivery, live streaming, cloud security, and edge cloud computing solutions, ensuring each solution is relevant and impactful in addressing the region's needs.

Our commitment to localization is evident in our extensive network, boasting over 41 points of presence across more than 15 countries. This widespread presence leverages strategic partnerships with top ISPs and telecoms, ensuring unmatched service delivery and reliability.

AJ Cloud emerges from a foundation of innovation and local market understanding, combining EdgeNext's global technological expertise with the regional insights of Ajlan & Bros Holding Group. This venture is set to revolutionize cloud services in the MENA region, focusing on customer-centric solutions that drive business growth and digital excellence.

From an agreement inked last year, the joint venture has already established a robust regional presence, positioning AJ Cloud as a pivotal player in the MENA digital landscape.

"We are excited to launch AJ Cloud, a platform that not only represents technological advancement but also a deep understanding of the MENA market," said Robert Sha, CEO of EdgeNext. Ajlan Mohammed Al Ajlan, Deputy Group CEO of Ajlan & Bros Holding, added, "Our collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and localized cloud solutions that will significantly contribute to the digital economy of the Kingdom." Ammar Enaya, CEO of AJTECH, said, ”This joint venture will play a significant role in contributing to the economic growth and development of the Kingdom, which is in line with the Vision 2030 initiative. The investment of the JV company is expected to reach a staggering USD 918 million, which will undoubtedly positively impact the economy and various industries within the Kingdom. Furthermore, the creation of more than 200 job opportunities is a testament to the commitment of the JV company to support the local workforce and provide opportunities for professional development and growth."

About EdgeNext:

EdgeNext, a leading provider in the global edge cloud service arena, boasts an impressive infrastructure of over 1,700 edge nodes spread across more than 250 cities globally. The company has established profound interconnection collaborations with over 100 key operators worldwide. These partnerships enable EdgeNext to offer comprehensive edge cloud services that encompass networking, security, and computing, catering to the diverse needs of its global enterprise clientele.

Dedicated to enhancing its reach and capabilities, EdgeNext has been actively expanding its nodes and infrastructure within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This expansion aims to deliver effective, bespoke solutions to major Internet Service Providers (ISPs), local and international organizations, and business partners, ensuring their unique requirements are met precisely and efficiently.

About Ajlan & Bros Holding Group:

Ajlan & Bros Holding (hereafter referred to as "the Group"), owned by the Alajlan family, is a global diversified conglomerate with multi-channel business sectors covering financial services, consumer-oriented manufacturing, healthcare provision, education, gaming, metal & mining, hospitality & tourism, logistics, etc. The Group employs over 15,000 staff in more than 25 countries across 75 companies. The Alajlan family, one of the most well-known family businesses in the Middle East, ranks 20th in 2022 Forbes' top 100 family businesses in the Arab World.

About Ajlan & Bros Technology (AJTECH):

Ajlan & Bros Technology (AJTECH) is a leading provider of technical services, offering a wide range of consultancy, executions, and operations in partnership with top niche technology makers and providers. Our services span across critical facilities, infrastructure, solutions, cybersecurity, and safe smart cities, catering to various business domains in both the public and private sectors.

By closely following the Kingdom's vision 2030, we aim to contribute to the growth and advancement of the technology sector in the Kingdom, empowering organizations to embrace digital transformation and harness the potential of emerging technologies.