Laser Photonics Joins Brokk at Waste Management Symposia 2024

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laser Photonics Corporation (LPC), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for laser cleaning and other applications, announced today that it is joining Brokk, the world's leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots, at their booth during the Waste Management (WM) Symposia 2024. The annual WM Symposium is a premier conference where industry professionals and key decision-makers meet to discuss and share ideas on many cross-cutting topics, including robotic handling, remote systems, new technologies, decontamination, decommissioning and more.

"We thank Brokk for inviting us to attend this world-class conference with them and are excited to capitalize on this unique opportunity to connect with key industry professionals from around the world," said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "We encourage attendees to visit our shared booth to learn how our laser technology can help them with decontamination, corrosion removal and more."

Laser Photonics will be bringing several of its laser cleaning systems to the event, including the newest version of its CleanTech 1500-CTHD laser cleaning system, which has been updated to be air-cooled with a much smaller, more portable form factor. Attendees of the conference can visit booth 131 to learn from and connect with world-class experts from both Brokk and LPC.

What: Waste Management Symposia 2024

When: March 10 - 14, 2024

Where: Booth 131 at the Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, AZ

CleanTech Laser Cleaning Technology

CleanTech Laser Blasting products by Laser Photonics provide industry professionals with eco-friendly, cost-effective and time-efficient systems that are utilized for industrial cleaning. Applications include rust removal, paint removal, surface preparation and more. This technology is an excellent alternative to traditional cleaning methods like sandblasting, dry ice blasting and other abrasive blasting techniques.

DefenseTech Laser Cleaning Technology

The DefenseTech product line by Laser Photonics provides professionals in the defense industry with an MRO tool for corrosion control and prevention. Laser cleaning equips professionals with the technology they need to maintain equipment integrity and enhance operations. Our laser cleaning systems effectively accomplish this without damaging underlying surfaces, ensuring prolonged equipment life and operational readiness. For more information, visit https://www.defensetechlaser.com.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

About Brokk

Brokk is the world leader in remote-controlled demolition robots and is committed to innovation and excellence in the demolition industry. Brokk Inc.'s North American headquarters is in Monroe, Wash. For more information on Brokk's full line of remote-controlled demolition robots and other equipment, visit https://www.brokk.com/.