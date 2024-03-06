Ryan Law Expands Tax Litigation Services with the Addition of Popp Hutcheson PLLC Legal Team

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ryan Law Firm PLLC (Ryan Law), a leading tax litigation practice in the U.S. and Canada, has announced a business combination with the legal professionals and related assets of Popp Hutcheson PLLC (Popp Hutcheson), a preeminent property tax law firm based in Austin, Texas.

The combination of the legal teams of Ryan Law and Popp Hutcheson will greatly expand the reach of the combined legal practice in Texas and enables the further development of sophisticated and effective tax strategies to minimize property tax liabilities, benefiting current and future clients.

“Our mission has always been to resolve disputes with a collaborative and effective process that exceeds our clients’ expectations,” said Kory Ryan, Founder and Managing Partner of Ryan Law. “By joining forces with the talented attorneys and legal professionals at Popp Hutcheson, we have never been more equipped to serve our clients’ needs and look forward to the new opportunities that await us.”

Founded in 1983, Popp Hutcheson represents more than $65 billion in commercial property value at the lawsuit level across Texas and has earned a strong reputation stemming from its full-service approach to serving the needs of its clients. The firm serves hundreds of clients across Texas in the commercial, health care, hospitality, and multifamily sectors.

Jim Popp, Founder and Managing Partner of Popp Hutcheson, commented, “I’m very excited to embark on this next chapter of growth for our legal business. The commonalities between our two firms, including a high-touch and results-oriented approach to client service, will only serve to strengthen our ability to secure property tax savings for our combined clients.”

In a separate, simultaneous transaction, Ryan, LLC acquired the property tax consulting business of Popp Hutcheson, bringing additional property tax consulting capabilities and expertise to its property tax practice.

About Ryan Law

Ryan Law is a national, local and state taxation litigation firm with clients ranging from Fortune 100 companies to local businesses. More information about Ryan Law can be found at www.ryanlawyers.com.