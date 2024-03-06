MRA International Announces That HP Products on the New York State Contract Are Now Available Through Custom MRA International – NY State Contract Website

LONG BRANCH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a significant step forward, MRA International is thrilled to announce that HP Products are now easily accessible to qualified organizations through the New York State contract, in collaboration with MRA International.

Streamlined Procurement Made Easy:

Navigating the New York State contract has never been more seamless. HP, a trusted name in technology, now empowers qualified users to acquire HP products effortlessly through its partnership with MRA International at https://nystate.mrainternational.com/.

Why Choose HP Through MRA International:

Ease of Purchase: MRA International ensures a smooth and hassle-free process, making it simple for you to access HP products on the New York State contract. Trusted Expertise: With over 23 years of experience, MRA International has been the go-to source for HP products in the public sector, establishing a reputation for reliability and excellence. Unparalleled Support: Benefit from dedicated customer support and service, backed by HP's commitment to innovation and quality.

This strategic collaboration aims to enhance your procurement experience, providing you with the tools and technology needed to propel your organization forward.

To explore the range of HP products now available, visit the New York State MRA International website at https://nystate.mrainternational.com/. Our trusted partnership ensures a reliable avenue for your organization to acquire top-tier technology solutions with utmost ease.

About MRA International:

MRA International is a top-ranked HP (Hewlett Packard) Partner, providing hardware, software, and technical solutions to government agencies, public and private schools, universities, and non-profit organizations, authorized on state contracts.

MRA International is recognized as a trusted and leading technology expert and a value-added public sector specialist with over 20 years of experience in the IT industry.

As a full-service facility and one of the largest HP Repair Centers in the Northeast, we offer all the benefits of working with a local, family-owned company and consistently provide a superior level of personal service. We always lead with our client’s best interests in mind and accelerate their success by serving as a dependable partner who understands their business goals.

For more information, visit MRA International’s website and follow the company on LinkedIn and X.