EV Connect Welcomes LG as Latest Manufacturer to Join Electric Vehicle Charge Station (EVCS) Certification Program

The new LG Level 2 AC charging stations for the North American market are now fully certified for operation on the EV Connect Platform and within its charging ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dedicated to providing a vast network of hardware providers to its customers, EV Connect, a leading EV charging business platform, today announced that LG Business Solutions has joined its Electric Vehicle Charge Station (EVCS) Certification Program. The new Level 2 AC charging stations from LG for the North American market are now fully certified for operation on the EV Connect Platform and within its charging ecosystem. The industry-leading certification program includes comprehensive testing and validation of charging stations to ensure that charge station hardware delivers the best possible performance and uptime with the most advanced charging business features.

"Completing the EV Connect certification reinforces LG’s commitment to adhere to the highest industry standards to deliver the reliability, quality, and features required to be successful in the EV charging market,” said Michael Kosla, U.S. senior vice president at LG Business Solutions, which just opened its new EV charger production factory in Fort Worth, Texas. “We look forward to using the reliability and quality of the EV Connect Network, as well as EV Connect’s maintenance services and vertical sales capabilities, to help grow our charging business across the U.S.”

The EVCS Certification Program evaluates third-party hardware on its ability to meet EV Connect’s rigorous standards for compliance with the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) communication standard, certain payment processing methods, network communications functions, and more. The successful completion of the EVCS Certification signifies that charging station behavior and performance are predictable and deliver optimal functionality for owners during and after deployment. Upon successfully passing these comprehensive tests, the LG Level 2 EV charger and firmware received certification for use on the EV Connect software platform to serve drivers, network operators, and utility use cases.

"We are delighted to welcome LG as the latest charging hardware provider dedicated to open standards and interoperability in the EV ecosystem, and we look forward to an ongoing collaboration to ensure that charging stations in the field perform consistently and meet driver expectations," said Ram Ambatipudi, SVP of Business Development at EV Connect. "When great chargers meet great software, customers can build the best possible services on top of our charging network platform. These are the keys to advancing the electric mobility sector.”

With more than 14 years in the charging industry, EV Connect is the leading platform for existing and emerging EV charging businesses, enabling quick deployment, management, and scaling of customized EV charging networks. EV Connect’s end-to-end EV charging platform was designed to connect drivers to charging stations, site owners to their ports, and utilities to demand data. EV Connect customers can choose their charging hardware and optimize operations through remote monitoring, customizable alerts, load balancing, and charging access regulation. The platform integrates network management, monetization, hardware certification, driver app, and advanced split-billing and fee management.

To learn more about EV Connect’s EV Charging Station Certification Program, please visit https://www.evconnect.com/certify.

About EV Connect

EV Connect is on a mission to build a better planet by enabling electricity as a transportation fuel. Through its innovative and open charging platform, EV Connect simplifies the set-up, management, and optimization of charging stations with premium customer service, from installation to driver support. EV Connect guides companies of all sizes in managing charger networks and delivers a seamless EV charging experience that empowers drivers.

Established in 2010, EV Connect is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric that serves customers across 41 states in the U.S., including GM, Avista Utilities, Marriott, Hilton, New York Power Authority, Dominos, Skycharger, Evie Networks, and numerous municipalities. For more information, please visit www.evconnect.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.