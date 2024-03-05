Make-A-Wish North Texas Joins Forces with Hey Buddy Hey Pal and Their EggMazing Egg Decorator Line for "My True Wish" Sweepstakes, Offering $10,000 to Fulfill Someone's True Wish

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Make-A-Wish North Texas announced a partnership with Hey Buddy Hey Pal and their hugely successful EggMazing Egg Decorator line this March for the "My True Wish" sweepstakes. Running now to March 15th, the winner will be revealed March 30th. The sweepstakes will conclude with an egg hunt extravaganza at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort, providing an exciting event to cap off this collaboration.

This landmark sweepstakes, the first of its kind for the non-profit organization, is an exciting opportunity to showcase the transformative power of a wish for one fortunate recipient. Make-A-Wish North Texas, renowned for granting life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses, is adding a touch of joy to this initiative by collaborating with Hey Buddy Hey Pal.

"Granting the wish of a child with a critical illness is transformative,” said Kim Elenez, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas. “Empowering them with a sense of control and to fulfill their heartfelt wish instills a sense of possibility. Raising awareness for Make-A-Wish's mission and providing our community with a similar feeling is a fun way to fund more wishes. We appreciate all participants and sponsors, especially EggMazing. As a 100% locally-funded organization, the impact this sweepstakes will have on our kids and our community is very exciting. We can’t wait to see who wins and what their true wish is.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Make-A-Wish North Texas for this sweepstakes,” said Scott Houashell & Curtis McGill, co-founders of Hey Buddy Hey Pal. “We have a strong commitment to philanthropy and giving back to our community is extremely important to us.”

The "My True Wish" sweepstakes promises an unforgettable experience for the winner, who will receive a $10,000 prize to bring their heart's true wish to life. This endeavor not only reinforces Make-A-Wish North Texas's commitment to its mission but also introduces an innovative approach to engaging the community and making a positive impact.

This collaboration exemplifies the power of partnerships and the shared dedication of Make-A-Wish North Texas and Hey Buddy Hey Pal to fulfill the dreams of children facing critical illnesses. For further details on the "My True Wish" sweepstakes, visit mytruewish.org.