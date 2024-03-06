UTMHealthcare Partners with Somml Health to Enhance Chronic Disease Care with Launch of NuLink Health

HUDSON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UTMHealthcare, a leading mobile health technology company, today announced the launch of NuLink Health in collaboration with virtual care platform Somml Health. NuLink Health partners with providers to improve the care of at-risk patients between office visits, creating operational and cost efficiencies for medical practices.

NuLink Health leverages UTMHealthcare’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) solution and Somml Health’s virtual care platform to provide optimal care for patients with complex chronic conditions, with the goal of lowering hospital readmissions for these patients.

System data is fully integrated into electronic medical record systems, enabling the seamless and secure sharing of real-time data across clinical settings and maximizing provider ease.

NuLink’s HIPAA-compliant platform includes dedicated care managers that are alerted to detected health anomalies and work with patients and caregivers to address concerns and coordinate provider follow-up as needed. Patients are encouraged to engage in their care through the app to drive greater patient compliance and improved communication between patient and provider.

“NuLink transmits live, accurate and secure patient data to help busy medical practices manage the care of chronic disease patients,” said Seth Lachterman, a partner and co-founder of UTMHealthcare and its parent company, YouThisMe. “We are pleased that this collaboration will deliver new technology that improves health outcomes, keeps patients out of the hospital, and expands capacity in specialty practices.”

NuLink Health is designed for patients with complex chronic illnesses such as congestive heart failure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, behavioral health conditions, hypertension and chronic infections. Affected patients often spend considerable time and resources to receive care while dealing with the burden of chronic illness. Getting patients with complex conditions in for appointments is time consuming for providers and challenging for patients. Patient compliance can easily falter. The result is higher utilization of hospital emergency departments and more readmissions, and this is bad for hospitals, the health care system, and most important, the patient.

“The number of individuals with chronic disease continues to grow and our current healthcare system must work harder and smarter to keep up,” said Kurt Lozier, co-founder and CEO of Somml Health. “Combining the power of our platform with UTMHealthcare’s remote monitoring technology to create NuLink Health gives us a tool that is stronger than the sum of its parts, with major benefits for providers and patients.”

About UTMHealthcare

UTMHealthcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of UThisMe, LLC (YouThisMe), developer of a seamless, secure, HIPAA-compliant and simple-to-use remote patient monitoring system that allows patients to remain in their homes while giving providers essential information for managing chronic conditions and avoiding hospital readmissions. For more information, visit www.utmhealthcare.com.

About Somml Health

Somml Health is a leading middleware virtual care platform that keeps people at home through remote early detection, coordinated care interventions, and transparent caregiver involvement. Our technology closes the gap in healthcare disparities by enabling integrated care and eliminating cracks by unifying health data silos, communication, and interactions to enable shared decision making between the entire patient ecosystem, including their family, extended caregivers including community-based organizations, home service providers, and their care teams. More information can be found at www.Sommlhealth.com.