Gainbridge® Signs College Basketball Star Caitlin Clark as Brand Ambassador

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gainbridge®, a Group 1001 company, announced today a multi-year partnership with Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark to serve as brand ambassador for the company. The company also announced a new product now available on the Gainbridge® platform, ParityFlex™, a multi-year guaranteed annuity product created for women, by women.

Clark is joining the Gainbridge® roster of athletes, which includes 39-time Grand Slam Champion Billie Jean King and 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sörenstam, to promote ParityFlex™ and other products available on the Gainbridge® platform.

“I am honored to be part of the company’s deepening commitment to advancing opportunities for women, on and off the court, like this visionary new product for women,’’ said Clark. “Women of all ages need to think about their long-term financial goals. The ParityFlex™ product is designed to allow women to begin building their financial future now.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a generational talent like Caitlin Clark,’’ said Group 1001 President and CEO Dan Towriss. “We look forward to having Caitlin join Billie Jean and Annika to represent Gainbridge® as this new product for women is launched and now available on the Gainbridge® platform.”

Clark, who became the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history on Sunday, is one of the most decorated collegiate basketball players in men’s and women’s history and entered this season with the Iowa Hawkeyes as the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and unanimous AP preseason All-American honors. After leading her team to the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship game, Clark earned the Naismith trophy – the most prestigious individual honor in women’s college basketball – in addition to the Wooden Award National Player of the Year, the Wade Trophy, and the Honda Sport Award for Women’s Basketball and was a 2023 Academic All-American.

“It’s an honor to have Caitlin join us on Team Gainbridge®,” said Billie Jean King. “She is an amazing talent on the court, but more importantly, she puts her team ahead of herself and is a leader, an agent of change, and a champion on and off the court. Thanks to Gainbridge® for once again stepping up and showing their commitment to being a leader in women’s sports.”

To kick off Women’s History Month, Clark’s signature will be included on the No. 26 Gainbridge® Honda driven by Colton Herta on INDYCAR and the No. 77 Group 1001 Camaro driven by Corey Lajoie on NASCAR. Both races are on March 10.

The innovative ParityFlex™ product, available now at www.gainbridge.io/parityflex, combines a multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) with a guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit for no additional cost. The only direct-to-consumer offering of its kind, ParityFlex™ is designed to address women’s unique retirement needs – the security of fixed growth, a measure of liquidity for changing life circumstances, and a guaranteed stream of lifetime income. Customers will be able to choose when to activate guaranteed income at any time after the first year, which will provide a certain amount of income for the rest of their lives, even if their account balance falls to zero.*

About Gainbridge®

Founded in 2018, Gainbridge® is an insurtech subsidiary of Group 1001 that empowers consumers to take control of their financial future with solutions that are accessible to everyone no matter their budget or financial knowledge. Its platform provides access to financial products that are simple, intuitive, and backed by smart technology with no complexity or hidden fees. Gainbridge® is headquartered in Zionsville, Indiana. For more information, visit www.gainbridge.io or follow and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

About Group 1001

Group 1001 Insurance Holdings, LLC (“Group 1001”) is a collective that empowers companies to create positive growth. Our insurance and annuities are easy to understand and accessible to all. Our online investing platform gives individuals control over their savings. Our technology and innovation help companies succeed. And our strategic partnerships bring people together through education and sports. As of September 30, 2023, Group 1001 had combined assets under management of $59.8 billion. It comprises the following brands: Delaware Life, Gainbridge®, Clear Spring Health, Clear Spring Property and Casualty Group, Clear Spring Life and Annuity Company, and RVI Group.

*Provided your account value hasn't gone to $0 due to excess withdrawals.

ParityFlex™ is issued by Gainbridge Life Insurance Company (“Gainbridge Life”), a Delaware-domiciled insurance company with its principal office in Zionsville, Indiana. Gainbridge Life is currently licensed and authorized to do business in 49 states (all states except New York), the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Annuities contain limitations, early termination charges, and adjustments. All guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability and financial strength of the issuing insurance company.

Withdrawals above the free withdrawal amount may result in a surrender charge and/or a market value adjustment and excess withdrawals may result in a reduction of future payments under the guaranteed lifetime withdrawal benefit. If you are under the age 59 ½ a federal tax penalty may also apply to any withdrawal.

This communication is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be interpreted as, individualized investment, legal, or tax advice. To obtain such advice, please consult with the appropriate professional.