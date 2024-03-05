Johnson Financial Group and Derivative Path Forge Ahead on Interest Rate Derivatives Innovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Johnson Financial Group, a family-operated American banking industry stalwart with a portfolio of over $6 billion in assets, is pleased to announce its partnership with Derivative Path’s risk management and technology experts. This strategic collaboration enhances Johnson Financial Group’s suite of financial services to include cutting-edge interest rate derivatives infrastructure and laying the groundwork for future integration of additional hedging and service solutions.

A Partnership Rooted in Strength and Vision

Under the fifth generation of family leadership since its founding over 50 years ago, Johnson Financial Group has skillfully wedded traditional values of community and integrity with an audacious embrace of technology to remain ahead of the curve. Johnson Financial Group has not only maintained its strong balance sheet and capital position but has also prioritized superior risk metrics, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance.

Derivatives Path’s best-in-class platform allows Johnson Financial Group to streamline execution, hedge accounting and reporting of balance sheet hedging strategies.

Michael Karibian, Corporate Treasurer of Johnson Financial Group, stated, " We are excited to partner with Derivative Path to bring our clients top-tier financial solutions. This partnership aligns with our goal of continuous improvement and innovation, ensuring we provide the best services in an ever-changing market. Derivative Path’s interest rates risk management platform ensures our banks and clients have unprecedented control over rates hedging activities and allows us to provide streamlined and transparent hedging programs.”

Strategic Focus on Interest Rate Derivatives and Future Growth

Johnson Financial Group’s subsidiary, Johnson Bank, has successfully implemented its next-generation interest rate derivatives program, leveraging Derivative Path's state-of-the-art DerivativeEDGE cloud-based platform. The award-winning technology enables banks and investors to manage the entire lifecycle of the trade, from interest rate swaps structuring to reporting, analytics, and compliance – all with live market data. This initiative positions Johnson Financial Group at the forefront of financial service providers, offering sophisticated and tailored interest rate hedging solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Steve Appenzeller, Senior Derivative Associate, stated, “ The team at Derivative Path have a deep industry knowledge which, coupled with their state-of-the-art derivatives platform, allows us to fulfill Johnson Financial Group’s core value of being customer focused and allows us to provide premier interest rate solutions.”

Pradeep Bhatia, CEO of Derivative Path, added, " Johnson Financial Group has demonstrated again how forward-thinking financial services companies are using partnerships with innovative financial technology companies to satisfy fluctuating market conditions and changing needs of investors. In the current environment where uncertainty is the new normal, they recognize that institutions require more access and additional control over sophisticated rate hedging. And they need it to be flexible, scalable, and transparent.”

A Future Geared Towards Innovation and Excellence

As both organizations look to the future, this partnership marks a milestone in their commitment to fostering innovation and delivering superior financial solutions. The expanded relationship is poised to set new industry standards, providing clients with unparalleled expertise and comprehensive financial strategies.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path is an industry-leading team of capital markets and technology experts dedicated to empowering institutions of all sizes to manage a variety of risks and improve profitability. Our sophisticated, cloud-based platform presents scalable solutions that enable our clients to enhance interest rate, FX, and commodity derivatives programs, as well as international payments. For more information on Derivative Path’s expertise and advanced technology for the capital markets landscape, visit us here.

About Johnson Financial Group

Johnson Financial Group is a privately-owned financial services company offering banking and wealth solutions through its subsidiaries, Johnson Bank and Johnson Wealth. Principal owners of Johnson Financial Group are members of the Samuel C. Johnson family. Helen Johnson-Leipold is Chairman of Johnson Financial Group. For more information visit www.johnsonfinancialgroup.com.