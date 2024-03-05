Deloitte and Onapsis Form Strategic Alliance to Help Shared Clients Secure SAP S/4HANA Cloud®, RISE with SAP® and Cloud ERP Digital Transformations

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onapsis, a leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) cybersecurity and compliance solutions, and Deloitte, a global leader in security consulting services, are proud to announce their new strategic alliance to help their shared clients transform and secure their SAP digital transformation projects.

The alliance combines Deloitte’s SAP cyber risk management capabilities with Onapsis’ market-leading platform focused on securing clients’ ERP systems.

“We look forward to offering Deloitte and Onapsis’ shared clients a path to adopting SAP’s latest enhanced capabilities such as RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA Cloud securely by design,” says Mariano Nunez, CEO and co-founder at Onapsis. “By helping our clients safeguard their critical SAP systems, we can also help them continue to prioritize their cybersecurity and regulatory compliance programs while being operationally efficient.”

Sachin Singh, a Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory managing director in cyber and strategic risk, Deloitte & Touche LLP adds, “While most organizations continue to pioneer their digital transformations, Deloitte offers our clients ways to transform securely and in compliance with each organization’s specific regulatory and organizational needs. Offering Onapsis capabilities fully embedded within our SAP methodology is another demonstration of Deloitte’s continued investment in the growing cybersecurity ecosystem.”

Deloitte and Onapsis have jointly developed solutions that Deloitte will provide to the organizations’ shared clients including:

Vulnerability Management (VM): Deloitte’s VM offering for SAP encompasses cyber assessment, strategy, design, configuration, and integration services that align to leading standards and SAP recommended guidelines. The offering will now expand for shared clients to also leverage the Onapsis Assess® platform to establish a secure-by-design framework for SAP implementations. By establishing a safeguarded SAP environment at the outset, clients can be able to significantly reduce the cost of rework to remediate vulnerabilities post go-live and bridge the gap between cyber security and IT ERP teams.

Deloitte’s VM offering for SAP encompasses cyber assessment, strategy, design, configuration, and integration services that align to leading standards and SAP recommended guidelines. The offering will now expand for shared clients to also leverage the Onapsis Assess® platform to establish a secure-by-design framework for SAP implementations. By establishing a safeguarded SAP environment at the outset, clients can be able to significantly reduce the cost of rework to remediate vulnerabilities post go-live and bridge the gap between cyber security and IT ERP teams. Secure Software Development: Deloitte’s Secure Software Development and DevSecOps offering will now add the Onapsis Assess® and Onapsis Control® platforms into every stage of clients’ development processes in SAP to build in security, compliance, and quality checks. By automatically scanning code in development, examining transports during release and continuous monitoring in production, clients can achieve a strong agile foundation for continuous improvement throughout the development lifecycle.

Deloitte’s Secure Software Development and DevSecOps offering will now add the Onapsis Assess® and Onapsis Control® platforms into every stage of clients’ development processes in SAP to build in security, compliance, and quality checks. By automatically scanning code in development, examining transports during release and continuous monitoring in production, clients can achieve a strong agile foundation for continuous improvement throughout the development lifecycle. Threat Detection & Monitoring: Deloitte’s Threat Detection & Monitoring offering leverages the Onapsis Defend® platform, combining Deloitte’s SAP-specific library of security use cases and research from Onapsis Research Labs®. This provides clients’ security teams with the visibility and context needed to speed response to threats targeting ERP applications. Further, clients can efficiently integrate with existing security operations center technologies such as security information and event management (SIEM), which offers the flexibility to incorporate enterprise resource planning (ERP) incidents, root cause analysis, and mitigation guidance into broader security management and incident response processes.

“By incorporating vulnerability management and secure coding as standard services, we offer our clients services and solutions that can help them mitigate cybersecurity threats and safeguard their digital assets—while utilizing broad SAP security approaches. Together, Deloitte and Onapsis can help our clients achieve their ERP transformation goals in a secure and resilient manner,” said Kevin Heckel, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory application security solution leader and managing director, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the business applications that run the global economy. The Onapsis Platform delivers vulnerability management, change assurance, and continuous compliance for business applications from leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, and others. The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 1,000 zero-day vulnerabilities in business applications.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and proudly serves hundreds of the world’s leading brands, including close to 30% of the Forbes Global 100, six of the top 10 automotive companies, five of the top 10 chemical companies, four of the top 10 technology companies, and three of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

For more information, connect with Onapsis on X, LinkedIn, or visit https://www.onapsis.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world’s most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.