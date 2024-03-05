ECS Awarded $190M AI/ML Contract from DEVCOM Army Research Lab

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, received a three-year, $190 million contract from the United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Army Research Lab (ARL). As prime contractor, ECS will serve as a system integrator for DEVCOM ARL, delivering and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities for Department of Defense (DoD) services and combatant commands.

The contract, awarded in Q3 of 2023, is a new initiative helping aid DoD objectives through the expansion and extension of key AI research. ECS will help develop, experiment with, and demonstrate advanced capabilities that provide new AI mobility and AI agility, at theater/field-level, across multiple critical DoD programs and domains.

“ECS has a long history of providing mission solutions to the DoD including cloud, cyber, data, and AI solutions,” said Marshall Thames, senior vice president of mission solutions at ECS. “We’re honored to support such a critical mission: developing and deploying next-gen AI capabilities along with our network of empowered teammates representing the best AI talent in the world.”

“As the DoD looks to increase its AI capabilities, they face a technically challenging problem set,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “As one of the largest providers of AI solutions to the DoD, ECS will lean on our broad AI expertise to help the DoD meet its automation objectives: increasing the safety, readiness, and decision dominance of our nation’s warfighter.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.