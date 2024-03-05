NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Enhances Public Safety with CentralSquare Technologies' Pro Suite

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, today announced that NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC) funded by NASA, has selected CentralSquare Technologies’ Public Safety Pro Suite to replace Caliber Public Safety and Motorola Solutions. NASA JPL will upgrade its campus safety technology to the Pro Suite, including new Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Record Management System (RMS), 911 and Mobile solutions.

CentralSquare's unified platform will improve technology functionality for NASA JPL’s fire department, security department and dispatch center, ultimately keeping the campus community safe while empowering NASA JPL to concentrate on important advancements in robotic space exploration.

With CentralSquare Pro Suite, NASA JPL gains advanced capabilities for in-office and field operations. The mobile systems address the previous lack of accessibility, allowing officers to view calls for service while on the move. NASA JPL also benefits from advanced reporting with RMS, aiding in case management tracking and logging, and Caller Location Query features to improve location accuracy in responses.

By consolidating capabilities under one vendor, NASA JPL will achieve cost savings, benefit from more user-friendly interfaces and enable efficiencies for long-term success.

"NASA JPL's mission requires a high level of security and connectivity, but striking that balance can be difficult," says Tim Boyle, Chief Customer Officer at CentralSquare Technologies. "Within the Pro Suite our connected CAD system can streamline queries, while our mobile functionality enables instant access to calls, all while maintaining critical security."

About CentralSquare Technologies

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out of 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.