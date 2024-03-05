SingleStore Accelerates Go-to-Market Strategy with AWS

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SingleStore, a data platform that allows you to transact, analyze and contextualize data in milliseconds, today announced it signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate their go-to-market approach.

Enterprises are increasingly harnessing large language models (LLMs) and foundational models (FMs) to build and secure generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. With this collaboration with AWS, SingleStore is better equipped to provide the underlying architecture needed to support high scalability, real-time performance, security, ease of integration and manage AI workloads demand at scale.

“By strengthening our collaboration with AWS, we hope to continue to provide users with context for their generative AI applications with speed, scale and simplicity,” said Madhukar Kumar, CMO, SingleStore. “Working with AWS helps our customers be wiser about their investments, reduce latency in their data environments and have a unified platform for AI and machine learning (ML) features.”

Customers, like dating application Jigsaw, found that the integration of SingleStore with AWS services is key in mitigating issues with high latency and low concurrency due to an influx of users.

“Our whole network is powered by AWS, and by collaborating with SingleStore it’s so easy to integrate with our existing infrastructure,” said Jack Chamberlain, Engineering Manager, Jigsaw Dating. “The shift to SingleStore was a model of excellence and seamlessness.”

SingleStore has established a longstanding relationship with AWS, offering a real-time data platform tailored for operational analytics and AI/ML-driven applications that demand rapid data ingestion, high-performance queries, and scalable operations. The SingleStore Managed Service, a fully managed, on-demand, and elastic relational database, is effortlessly deployable on AWS. Moreover, SingleStore can be implemented on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances, within a customer-provided virtual private cloud (VPC), or a newly created VPC. AWS enriches SingleStore's offerings with a range of services including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), AWS Glue, Amazon EMR, as well as Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock. These services facilitate real-time analytics across both streaming and historical data, enable the development and operation of ML models, and empower the delivery of cutting-edge generative AI applications.

Finally, SingleStore has been on a fast-track leading innovation around generative AI. The company was ranked #2 in the emerging category of vector databases and was recognized by TrustRadius as a top vector database in 2023. To learn more about SingleStore visit here.

Additional Resources:

Try SingleStore for free

Read the SingleStore blog to learn more

Follow SingleStore on X, LinkedIn and Instagram

About SingleStore

SingleStore empowers the world’s leading organizations to build and scale modern applications using the only database that allows you to transact, analyze and contextualize data in real time. With streaming data ingestion, support for both transactions and analytics, horizontal scalability and hybrid vector search capabilities, SingleStore helps deliver 10-100x better performance at 1/3 the costs compared to legacy architectures. Hundreds of customers worldwide — including Fortune 500 companies and global data leaders — use SingleStore to power real-time applications and analytics. Learn more at singlestore.com.