DoseMe Partners with Albertina icome Praha as Demand for Precision Dosing in Czech and Slovakia Continues to Increase

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leading provider of model informed precision dosing, today announced its expansion into the Czech and Slovakia market by signing Albertina icome Praha as its exclusive reseller and distribution partner.

This strategic reseller and distribution agreement translates into significant growth opportunities for DoseMe and Albertina icome Praha, with solutions to inform rational dosing of antibiotics in individual patients with infections. This partnership also sets the stage to expand model-informed precision dosing (MIPD) in new regional territories.

Albertina icome Praha s.r.o. (AiP) started its activities in January 1995 but its tradition dates back to 1991. AiP is a major subscription agent for academic and research institutions, hospitals, public libraries, government agencies, companies, etc. in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It focuses on full and professional support of its customers, especially in the field of activities such as first-line support, training, consulting and advisory services. The personal approach of the entire company and its long-standing presence on the market make its position in the region quite exceptional.

"The momentum around precision dosing around the globe is driving our partnership program. We are thrilled to have AiP as a new distribution partner as they understand the long-term value of MIPD," said Paul Edwards, CEO at DoseMe. "Both companies share a reputation around excellence and delivering patient-focused solutions, making this collaboration an exciting step forward for customers and the industry as a whole."

Awareness around precision dosing to resolve risk factors in patients with infectious disease is on the rise and DoseMe is at the forefront of innovation. Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) has evolved as an important tool to inform rational dosing of antibiotics in individual patients with infections. In particular, critically ill patients are at the highest risk and often suffer from infections caused by less susceptible bacteria. Greater recognition of the benefits of Model-informed Precision Dosing (MIPD) software for enhancing TDM and dosing precision necessitates thorough validation of models and reassessment of current workflows.

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories.