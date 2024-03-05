AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Kentucky Associated General Contractors Self Insurers’ Fund

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Kentucky Associated General Contractors Self Insurers’ Fund (KYAGC or the Fund) (Louisville, KY).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect KYAGC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revision of the outlooks to positive reflects KYAGC’s improved risk-adjusted capitalization and its overall balance sheet strength assessment over the most recent five-year period that was driven by the Fund’s prudent risk management strategies, which include strong underwriting guidelines and loss control measures. The strategies have contributed to sustained operating earnings that continue to outperform the workers’ compensation industry composite on a pre-dividend basis. Furthermore, the Fund’s investment portfolio has generated above average investment returns, which have supported organic surplus growth over the last five years. The outlooks further recognize KYAGC’s decreasing underwriting leverage, maintenance of a solid reinsurance program with a manageable retention, as well as its financial flexibility to assess members, which has never been triggered.

The limited business profile reflects geographical concentration and niche focus of KYAGC’s monoline, single state operations, with potential exposure to unfavorable economic, legislative and regulatory changes within Kentucky. The Fund provides workers’ compensation coverage to approximately 3,600 construction-related contractor members.

The positive outlooks consider AM Best’s expectation that KYAGC’s balance sheet strength assessment of very strong will remain supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which may improve further as the company’s surplus continues to grow organically from strong operating profitability as a niche carrier within the workers’ compensation business segment.

