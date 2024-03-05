Adaptive Shield Now Offered Through GuidePoint Security

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adaptive Shield, leader in SaaS Security, today announced it will partner with GuidePoint Security, the leading cybersecurity solution provider that helps organizations make better decisions that minimize risk. Through this partnership, GuidePoint Security's customers have the opportunity to expand their use of SaaS applications while staying secure.

As part of the Security Partner Program, Adaptive Shield’s SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solution is available through GuidePoint Security to address the risks associated with the usage of SaaS applications.

“Just like Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) is a necessity for cloud infrastructures, SSPM has now become the solution for every organization to implement to prevent and detect threats within SaaS environments,” said Maor Bin, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Shield. “We look forward to working with GuidePoint Security, a leader in cybersecurity strategy, as Adaptive Shield continues its global expansion to fulfill the growing demand for comprehensive SaaS security.”

“Cyber-attack vectors are expanding across SaaS applications, challenging organizations’ security efforts with a new level of complexity,” said Justin Iwaniszyn, Director, New & Emerging Alliances, GuidePoint Security. “As threat actors become increasingly sophisticated, it's crucial for organizations to adopt comprehensive SaaS security strategies that effectively mitigate risk across their entire SaaS ecosystem."

Supporting a portfolio of 150 out-of-the-box SaaS integrations with leading business-critical applications, Adaptive Shield enables organizations to control and manage the security of their entire SaaS stack. Adaptive Shield’s capabilities include:

SaaS Security Misconfiguration Management : Monitor and manage security misconfigurations through in-depth security checks and remediation guidelines.

: Monitor and manage security misconfigurations through in-depth security checks and remediation guidelines. Identity Security Posture Management : Gain consolidated visibility and management of user accounts, permissions and privileged activities across the entire stack.

: Gain consolidated visibility and management of user accounts, permissions and privileged activities across the entire stack. SaaS-to-SaaS Discovery and Control : Manage all 3rd party SaaS applications connected to your core SaaS hubs and the level of risk they pose to your business.

: Manage all 3rd party SaaS applications connected to your core SaaS hubs and the level of risk they pose to your business. Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) : Detect and respond to identity-centric threats originating from the SaaS ecosystem such as unusual activities, malicious applications, or any indication of compromise.

: Detect and respond to identity-centric threats originating from the SaaS ecosystem such as unusual activities, malicious applications, or any indication of compromise. Device-to-SaaS User Risk Management: Gain unprecedented context and visibility to easily see and manage the risks that stem from SaaS users and their associated devices.

About Adaptive Shield

Adaptive Shield, leader in SaaS Security, enables security teams to secure their entire SaaS stack through threat prevention, detection and response. With Adaptive Shield, organizations continuously manage and control all SaaS apps, including 3rd-party connected apps, as well as govern all SaaS users and risks associated with their devices. Founded by Maor Bin and Jony Shlomoff, Adaptive Shield works with many Fortune 500 enterprises and has been named Gartner® Cool Vendor™ 2022.