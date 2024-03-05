Penn Station East Coast Subs Taps Sparkfly to Build Best-In-Class Customer Engagement Ecosystem

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penn Station East Coast Subs, a fast-casual sandwich franchise, has selected Sparkfly, an award-winning retail technology solutions company, to build a world-class digital customer engagement ecosystem. Penn Station will leverage Sparkfly’s Offer & Reward Management Platform, Middleware and Digital Wallet solutions to connect with customers across various digital channels, track objective attribution from marketing efforts to actual purchases, and create personalized experiences and rewards.

“We invested a significant amount of time vetting potential Offer & Reward Management and POS Middleware partners and decided to partner with Sparkfly because of our shared ambition to drive value for our guests and help our franchises maximize their return on investment,” said Tyler Kraemer, Senior Director of Franchise Services at Penn Station. “Sparkfly’s best-in-class technology will act as the connective tissue between our digital ordering platforms and third-party marketing platforms, creating a newly minted digital experience with personalized engagement that meets our customers when and where they want to engage.”

Leveraging first-party behavioral and purchase data, Penn Station will be more prescriptive in inviting consumers into their restaurants and building brand loyalty. This data-driven approach will enable Penn Station to understand their customers and drive sales.

"Penn Station's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences and staying at the forefront of the restaurant industry's digital evolution aligns perfectly with Sparkfly's mission to empower businesses with innovative technology solutions that drive growth and deliver real value," said Catherine Tabor, Founder and CEO of Sparkfly. “We look forward to working with Penn Station’s amazing leadership team and franchise ownership community to elevate the guest experience and exceed expectations at every touchpoint.”

The initial phase of this digital transformation is set to go live in Q1 2024 across all Penn Station locations.

About Penn Station East Coast Subs:

Jeff Osterfeld started the award-winning sandwich chain in 1985 in Dayton, Ohio. Three years later, he sold his first Penn Station franchise. Today, there are more than 300 Penn Station East Coast Subs franchises in the U.S. serving high-quality products grilled and baked to perfection. The privately-owned franchise business serves premium products that have won numerous awards. Learn more about Penn Station East Coast Subs and franchise opportunities at penn-station.com.

About Sparkfly:

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Denny’s, Bojangles, First Watch, and Del Taco unify customer engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with customers. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real time POS connectivity, offer management and loyalty, mobile loyalty wallets and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.