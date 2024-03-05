Car IQ Partners With Huck’s Convenience Store, Expanding Their Payment Network to 128 Stores Across Five States

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Car IQ Inc., a leading innovator in vehicle payment solutions, announced today a new partnership with Huck’s Convenience Store, a chain of gas and convenience stores. The Martin & Bayley employee owned-and-operated chain will now accept Car IQ’s revolutionary payment method for commercial fleet drivers at all of their 128 store locations. This partnership expands the Car IQ network in a number of key geographic locations, including Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.

“Merchants such as Huck’s are critical in providing solid regional coverage for commercial fleet drivers,” said Sterling Pratz, the CEO of Car IQ. “Huck's has a long history and a reputable name known for innovation. Car IQ will bring a more seamless and secure payment method to Huck’s for commercial fleet drivers,” he added.

Car IQ’s proprietary technology allows commercial fleet vehicles to connect directly to Huck’s Convenience Store gas pumps. Fleet drivers will pay through the Car IQ app, eliminating the hassle of paying with credit cards. Instead, using telematics integration, Car IQ Pay validates the fleet vehicle, authorizes payment and unlocks the pump. Post-fueling, Car IQ pays the merchant and verifies the fuel was received. Receipts and invoices are sent to a single, central ledger making card management and reconciliation a simple, seamless process. The use of unique vehicle data to measure the fuel tank before and after the transaction ensures there is zero risk of fraud or friendly fraud at any point in the payment process.

“Working with Car IQ checks a lot of boxes for us,” said Jon Bunch, Director of Marketing at Huck’s. “We’re always looking to innovate in everything we do. With Car IQ in our corner, we can not only provide an incredible, state-of-the-art, payment platform for our customers, but we can also tap into an enormous amount of new opportunities to create commercial fleet volume at our stations.”

About Martin & Bayley.

Martin & Bayley, Inc. operates over 128 Huck’s Convenience Store locations in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. With innovative ideas, hard work, and a vision for the future, Martin & Bayley, Inc. has grown to be one of the most financially sound companies in the country with over 2500 employees.

About Car IQ® Inc.

Founded in 2017, Car IQ Inc. is revolutionizing the way fleets pay and reconcile payments by removing the credit card from the payment process. Using unique vehicle ID and data to automatically connect vehicles to merchants, Car IQ lets fleet drivers nationwide pay for fuel, toll management, parking, EV charging and more without the hassle of managing a fleet card program.

The revolutionary payment platform uses real-time vehicle data to provide back office and administrative teams 360-degree, 100-percent accurate oversight of all payments, helping to eliminate fraud, improve efficiency, and streamline the reconciliation process. For more information, visit www.cariqpay.com.