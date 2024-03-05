Wellstar MCG Health Implements Exo Works™ and Sees 47% Increase in Revenue Capture

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellstar MCG Health, formerly known as Augusta University Health, has implemented Exo Works™, a point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) workflow software from Exo (pronounced “echo”), a medical imaging software and devices company, to simplify and streamline ultrasound exam documentation, billing, quality assurance (QA), and education at the point of care across its healthcare system.

Working with Exo, Wellstar MCG Health has transformed its workflow to streamline imaging, QA, and documentation processes for staff to accommodate the rigorous demands of its emergency and internal medicine departments. The software easily integrates with the health system’s existing healthcare IT infrastructure, scales across all departments, and facilitates teaching novice ultrasound users—all of which contribute to an enhanced patient experience. Exo’s implementation and support systems ensure Wellstar MCG Health’s success in improving these processes. As a result, Wellstar MCG Health has been able to break even on its investment in Exo Works a mere three months following its implementation. Now nine months later, they have realized an impressive 203% rate of return.

“Working with Exo to get Exo Works implemented has been an outstanding experience,” said Lee LaRavia, DO, FACEP, Director of Emergency and Clinical Ultrasound at Wellstar MCG Health. “The Exo team has been eager to solve our challenges at the drop of a hat. After we implemented Exo Works, we immediately saw results.”

Exo Works is an intuitive workflow solution that makes it easy for physicians to document, review, perform QA, and bill ultrasound exams in seconds, from anywhere. The benefits of Exo Works extend beyond those in medical roles. Wellstar MCG Health was able to raise the QA percentage from 10% to 100% for POCUS exams. For a healthcare institution with residents and medical students, this is incredibly important since it means that every exam is getting screened to ensure consistent image and documentation quality, which translates to improved patient care.

In addition to the emergency and internal medicine departments, the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University has started to pilot Exo Works as a solution for medical student ultrasound training and feedback.

“Exo Works has made my life easier by simplifying the process of ultrasound order entry and image capture. Rather than spending my time teaching EM residents how to do data entry correctly, I can focus on reviewing images and giving meaningful feedback. We are capturing a much larger percentage of the images obtained in the ED which creates better ultrasound users and translates to better patient care,” said Daniel A. Kaminstein, MD, MSEd, DTM&H, FACEP, the Assistant Dean of Ultrasound Education & Director of Global Health at the Medical College of Georgia. “With Exo Works, the barriers to POCUS are significantly reduced, making this learning tool available to a greater number of our students and residents.”

Exo Works comprises just one component of Exo’s growing medical imaging ecosystem, which emphasizes a holistic approach to expanding ultrasound use at the point of care. Exo’s ecosystem to date includes Exo Iris™, a revolutionary handheld ultrasound device, a fast-growing suite of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and Exo Works POCUS workflow software.

“Wellstar MCG Health is dedicated to expanding access to the benefits of POCUS everywhere, which is at the heart of Exo’s vision. We are thrilled they are seeing results from Exo Works just months after implementation," said Sandeep Akkaraju, Co-founder and CEO of Exo. "We’ve designed Exo Works around the needs of physicians and patients. Efficient and dependable software at the point of care is essential to growing the future of healthcare."

About Wellstar MCG Health

Wellstar MCG Health is Georgia’s only public academic health center, where world-class clinicians are bringing the medicine of tomorrow to patient care today. As the primary teaching affiliate of the Medical College of Georgia, Wellstar MCG Health provides the most comprehensive routine-to-complex care at Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center, which houses the region’s only Level 1 trauma center, as well as Children’s Hospital of Georgia, Georgia Cancer Center, historic Roosevelt Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals at Warm Springs, Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home, and an extensive network of primary and specialty care clinics across the state.

About Exo

Exo, a medical imaging software and device company, believes everyone around the world should have access to immediate medical answers at the point of care. The company is on a mission to trailblaze new care pathways and modernize the medical landscape through its high-performance ultrasound platform and artificial intelligence, delivering high-quality, affordable and easy-to-use medical imaging to all caregivers. Exo’s ecosystem provides caregivers with instant answers to make critical decisions at the point of care to improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit exo.inc. Follow us at @exoeffect on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.