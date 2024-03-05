Digilant Announces Relationship with Microsoft, Expanding Digital Media Access for Advertisers

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Digilant, the digital media partner of choice for mid-market advertisers, announced its collaboration with Microsoft, adding its DSP, Invest, and its deal curation platform, Curate, to its tech stack. This approach offers Digilant’s clients greater access to premium advertising inventory and advanced audience targeting solutions.

" Our clients are a diverse group of advertisers that need to maximize their buying power to stay competitive and have an opportunity to become the next big thing. By working with Microsoft, Digilant reiterates its commitment to enabling advertisers with access to technology and media in a cookieless world," said Raquel Rosenthal, CEO at Digilant. " We are thrilled to harness Microsoft Invest and Microsoft Curate’s capabilities to meet the dynamic needs of our clients and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape.”

Microsoft’s premium inventory and first-party data make it a preferred choice to deliver seamless and highly relevant omnichannel experiences in a cookieless world. Digilant’s clients will have access to Microsoft’s robust portfolio of owned and operated publications and platforms—MSN, Microsoft Start, Microsoft 365, Outlook, Microsoft Casual Games, Xbox, and LinkedIn—and more than 1500 premium publishers. Moreover, Microsoft’s exclusive access to connected TV inventory on Netflix will enable Digilant to reach audiences on one of the world's most popular entertainment services.

Sarah Harms, Senior Director of Sales at Microsoft, commented on the collaboration: " We are pleased to unite with Digilant, bringing together our distinct strengths to support small and mid-market agencies. This collaboration is all about empowering diverse organizations with access to the world's largest and most premium advertising marketplace."

About Digilant

Digilant is an omnichannel media partner built to take companies from now to next. We execute omnichannel strategies that are data-driven, actionable, and effective. Part of ISPD, Digilant is made up of 100+ data-driven media minds and advertising technologists spread across the U.S. in Boston, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Atlanta. By combining big ideas with exceptional scale, we are well-equipped to champion consumer insights, campaign analysis, and media initiatives that propel brands and agencies forward. Visit us at www.digilant.com to learn more.