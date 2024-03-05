ARC Fertility Teams Up with Leapfrog for High-Value Family-Forming Benefits Webinar, Invites Self Insurance Stakeholders to Attend

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARC® Fertility, a highly experienced national provider of innovative fertility and family-forming benefits for self-insured employers and their employees, is excited to announce the upcoming webinar, "How to Identify High-Value Family-forming Benefits” on March 27, 2024, at 12:00-1:00pm ET. In collaboration with Leapfrog, this webinar is a testament to Leapfrog's dedication to fostering industry dialogue through its Partner Advisory Committee (PAC) where ARC Fertility is a proud member.

Register for this insightful webinar and gain important insights into high-value family-forming benefits here.

David Adamson, MD, FRCSC, FACOG, FACS, Founder and CEO, ARC Fertility, and Eliza Chin, MD, MPH, Executive Director, American Medical Women's Association (AMWA), will lead the discussion. Leveraging Dr. Adamson’s expertise as a world-renowned reproductive endocrinologist with over 300 publications and a track record of leadership in healthcare innovation and Dr. Chin’s proficiency in women’s health, her leadership in organizing AMWA’s summits on physician fertility, and her understanding of the unique challenges faced by women in medicine, particularly the struggle of balancing work and family, (see This Side of Doctoring: Reflections From Women in Medicine), this session aims to:

Explain why family-forming benefits matter.

List three metrics that assess each of the quality and cost of fertility/family-forming benefits.

List five ways family-forming benefits deliver a positive ROI and VOI to employers.

"Family-forming benefits are crucial for both employers and employees,” says Dr. Adamson. “This webinar empowers leaders with the knowledge to implement high-value programs that uniquely meet the specific needs of each organization – from employers and plan sponsors to third party administrators, brokers, captives and benefits consultants. Our partnership with Leapfrog reflects a shared commitment to advancing patient safety, healthcare quality and innovative solutions. This webinar will delve into the innovative features necessary for choosing successful family-forming benefits programs."

ARC Fertility is set to guide CEOs, CFOs and corporate human resources (CHRs) through the intricate landscape of family-forming benefits. The webinar will explore innovative features crucial for selecting successful programs, providing attendees with a profound understanding of the significance of these benefits, the key metrics for assessment and how they contribute to positive Return on Investment (ROI) and Value on Investment (VOI) for employers.

Dr. Chin concludes, “Reflecting on AMWA’s impactful collaboration with ARC Fertility, I look forward to sharing practical insights during the upcoming webinar. Drawing from our experience, we will explore the challenges employers face and the benefits of a flexible and affordable family-forming benefits solution. Our case study serves as a valuable guide, translating partnership success into actionable strategies for attendees, promoting workplace inclusivity and meeting the diverse needs of employees.”

About ARC® Fertility

ARC® Fertility was founded in 1997 from its founder’s passion to increase access to affordable, high-quality reproductive care for everyone. We are accomplishing our mission through our national network of top-tier fertility clinics and with the help of brokers and employers. ARC physicians deliver high-value fertility and family-forming employer benefits through evidence-based treatment packages and financing directly to patients. ARC Fertility has helped tens of thousands of people create the family of their dreams. https://www.arcfertility.com/

About AMWA

The American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) is an organization that functions at the local, national, and international level to advance women in medicine, advocate for equity, and improve healthcare. Founded in 1915, AMWA is the oldest multi-specialty organization of women in medicine. AMWA’s programs help provide leadership, advocacy, education, mentoring and strategic alliances. As the vision and voice of women in medicine for the past century, AMWA empowers women to lead in improving health for all, within a model that reflects the unique perspective of women.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.