dunnhumby and Placer.ai Strike Partnership Enabling Retailers to Unlock Unique Door-to-Purchase Customer Journey Insights

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, and Placer.ai, the leader in location analytics, today announced an innovation partnership in the U.S. to empower retailers to unlock online/offline customer insights and create unique customer propositions. By combining location data, behavioral science, and dunnhumby expertise in retail consulting, the partnership aims to give retailers and CPG companies an edge in increasingly competitive environments. The partnership will introduce a new range of connected insights from dunnhumby, powered by Placer.ai’s suite of location data.

“Much like last year, 2024 will be a year of increased competition,” said Matt O’Grady, President for the Americas at dunnhumby. “It’s never been more important for retailers – especially in sectors like grocery, pharmacy, and convenience — where differentiation has become challenging – to develop the right value proposition for their customers and to holistically understand their shoppers' journeys. In the past, customer journeys in-store and out-of-store were viewed in isolation. Integrating these insights into a holistic journey creates a great opportunity for retailers to better understand their customers and influence what brings them to the stores.”

The value of the value proposition

The partnership builds on the firm’s relationship wherein Placer.ai has provided location visit trends data to dunnhumby, which dunnhumby uses to complement insights it publishes in the Retailer Preference Index (RPI), an annual report that ranks 60+ retailers according to both customer sentiment and financial performance data. The RPI has become the industry standard for measuring grocery retail brand equity. It established a strong correlation between grocery financials and customer perceptions of retailer value propositions – i.e., the reason shoppers shop at their stores. Now, with this partnership, the same science for ranking retailers is more accessible to individual retailers to position themselves more competitively, based on the attributes their customers most care about.

“Placer’s ultimate mission is to unlock the power of analytics to help empower businesses to improve their decision making and drive tangible business goals,” said Mark Bowan, Head of Partner Programs of Placer.ai. “The partnership with dunnhumby is a clear step in that direction bringing together industry leading insights, perspectives and analysis in order to better inform strategy and decision making.”

Market expansion

As part of the partnership, dunnhumby and Placer.ai will provide services such as collaborative proposition building, go-to-market strategy, and access to the Placer.ai Partner Program (including 1,600+ Placer.ai customers and 10,000+ users). In addition, the partnership is enabling the firms to explore new connected data sets across Placer’s extensive partner network.

To learn more about the dunnhumby and Placer.ai partnership, please contact dunnhumby at: www.dunnhumby.com/contact/

About Placer.ai

Placer.ai is the most advanced location analytics platform allowing anyone with a stake in the physical world to instantly generate insights into any property for a deeper understanding of the factors that drive success. Placer.ai is the first platform that fully empowers professionals in retail, commercial real estate, hospitality, economic development, and more to truly understand and maximize their offline activities. Visit placer.ai for more information.

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs over 2,200 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble and Raley’s.