XLNC Technologies Partners with Cleo to Help Enterprises Optimize Supply Chain Operations Through Ecosystem Integration

ROCKFORD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category and provider of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform, today announced it has formed a business-technology partnership with XLNC Technologies, a Mumbai, India-based provider of Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) for the Logistics, Manufacturing, and numerous other vertical markets.

The aim of the partnership is to help XLNC’s end customers make their ecosystems stronger by introducing them to CIC, particularly the platform’s deep and extensive B2B EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) capabilities that make supply chain data exchange and business process integration with ecosystem trading and logistics partners easier and more efficient.

“Our company was founded on the belief that technology can transform the way organizations operate, and we have made it our mission to deliver top-notch ITES solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients,” said Netra Cooper, Managing Director of XLNC Technologies. “As the pioneer of the burgeoning Ecosystem Integration category, Cleo is a well-established provider of EDI solutions and services in the markets we serve, so partnering with them pairs us with a reliable and experienced leader to manage our needs in this area. Cleo's solutions and expertise will also help us ensure efficient and secure data exchange with our partners.”

According to XLNC, CIC has appeal to XLNC’s customers for many compelling reasons, among them:

Enhanced Operations Efficiency

Real-time Visibility of Every Transaction

Competitive Differentiation

Global Reach

Compliance and Security

Cost Savings

Continuous Innovation

Customization to Support Customers of All Sizes

“Ecosystem Integration appeals to the types of customers XLNC serves because it empowers them with the solutions to optimize their operations, achieve greater visibility, reduce costs, and remain competitive in today’s rapidly evolving business landscape,” said Bob Hoch, Director of Channel Sales for Cleo. “Bottom line is it brings them a strategic approach that aligns with the needs and goals of modern businesses, and we are excited to join forces with XLNC Technologies to share our capabilities with enterprises everywhere who are seeking supply chain excellence.”

About XLNC Technologies

XLNC Technologies is an emerging consulting firm over two decade’s experience in process automation, business process improvement and technology. We have implemented automation programs, redesigned business processes, improved productivity which has resulted in the reduction of costs up to 50% for our customers. To learn more visit our website, https://xlnctechnologies.com.

About Cleo Integration Cloud

Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is a cloud-based integration platform, purpose-built to design, build, operate, and optimize critical ecosystem integration processes. The CIC platform brings end-to-end integration visibility across API, MFT, EDI, and non-EDI integrations, giving technical and business users the confidence to rapidly onboard trading partners, enable integration between applications, and accelerate revenue-generating business processes. On the platform, businesses have the choice of self-service, managed services, or a blended approach – ensuring complete flexibility and control over their B2B integration strategy.

About Cleo

Cleo is an ecosystem integration software company focused on business outcomes, ensuring each customer’s potential is realized by delivering solutions that make it easy to discover and create value through the movement and integration of B2B enterprise data. Cleo gives customers strategic, “outside-in” visibility into the critical end-to-end business flows happening across their ecosystems of partners and customers, marketplaces, and internal cloud and on-premise applications. Our solutions empower teams to drive business agility, accelerate onboarding, facilitate the modernization of key business processes, and capture new revenue streams by reimagining and remastering their digital ecosystem through robust application, B2B, and data integration technologies. For more information, visit www.cleo.com or call +1.815.282.7695.