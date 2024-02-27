Cornell Tech Joins BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that Cornell Tech has joined the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program. Cornell Tech is an applied sciences and engineering campus in New York City, founded by Cornell University in conjunction with the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, both premier institutions in engineering and technology. In addition to having access to the tools and resources needed to help usher in an era of intelligent AI solutions, Cornell Tech graduate students will also have access to a course focused on brain-inspired computing as a part of the curriculum.

Cornell Tech’s award-winning researchers are driving discovery in new AI theories, methods, and applications – and improving technologies every day for all the citizens of the world - from non-profit communities and commercial organizations, to cities, hospitals, schools and more around the globe. By joining the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program, Cornell Tech is better equipped to incorporate neuromorphic technology – that mimics the neural behavior of the human brain – into the leading-edge curriculum. As part of the agreement, a new course on neuromorphic computing will be offered by the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department at Cornell Tech with guidance from BrainChip.

BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program provides platforms, and guidance to students at higher education institutions with AI engineering programs training. Students participating in the program will have access to real-world, event-based technologies offering unparalleled performance and efficiency to advance their learning through graduation and beyond.

“Our goal at Cornell Tech is to develop leaders for the AI era who are capable of applying technical advancements emerging in industry to make a positive impact on society,” said Jae-sun Seo, Associate Professor at Cornell Tech in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department. “One of the best ways to do this is to partner with those in both the private and public sectors to advance practical technology solutions that solve real-world challenges. Working with BrainChip will enhance students to obtain the resources and learning experiences they need to succeed in neuromorphic computing.”

BrainChip’s neural processor, Akida™ IP is an event-based technology that is inherently lower power when compared to conventional neural network accelerators. Lower power affords greater scalability and lower operational costs. BrainChip’s Akida supports incremental learning and high-speed inference in a wide variety of use cases. Among the markets that BrainChip’s Essential AI technology will impact are the next generation of smart cars, smart homes of today and tomorrow, and industrial IoT.

“Having the opportunity to work with an institution of higher learning like Cornell to advance the field of neuromorphic computing is why we developed the BrainChip University AI Accelerator Program,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships at BrainChip. “In offering the latest tools and resources emerging from our work in neuromorphic computing, we can help students gain the understanding and real- world experience they need. We look forward to working with Cornell and welcome them to our growing AI Accelerator ecosystem.”

Cornell joins current participants Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Rochester Institute of Technology, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Virginia in the accelerator program. Other institutions of higher education interested in how they can become members of BrainChip’s University AI Accelerator Program can find more details at https://brainchip.com/brainchip-university-ai-accelerator/

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

