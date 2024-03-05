Generational Equity Advises B.I.G. Studio in its Sale to Private Investors

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, B.I.G. Studio to Private Investors. The transaction closed February 29, 2024.

B.I.G. Studio, located in Signal Hill, California, provides custom screen printing and embroidery services primarily on apparel as well as for promotional products. B.I.G. Studio differentiates itself through consistently providing high levels of customer service and product quality.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, Ron Rosenow, with support from Senior Managing Director, M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director and Group Leader, Randy Kamin established the initial relationship with B.I.G. Studio.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, digital services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year twice. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.