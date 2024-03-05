Yerbaé Partners with Three Major Anheuser-Busch Distributors to Expand into the State of Pennsylvania

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé” or the “Company”), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced its partnership with three major Anheuser-Busch distributors in Pennsylvania. Finalizing agreements with the following distributors, W.R. Hickey, Edwin H. Kleckner and Northeast Eagle Distributing marks the build out and expansion for Yerbaé into the Pennsylvania marketplace. The coverage of the three distributors will bring Yerbaé into 21 new counties.

Each distributor will be delivering Yerbaé’s newest 12oz energy product line including the coveted Happy Valley United package that supports Penn State student athletes. As well as Mango Passionfruit, Watermelon Strawberry, Black Cherry Pineapple, Raspberry Sorbet and Peachy Mimosa Twist.

The exclusive Happy Valley United SKU is part of Yerbaé's commitment to supporting collegiate athletes through the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective, HVU. HVU is dedicated to championing the 31 varsity sports and over 800 Penn State student-athletes, providing them with opportunities to leverage their NIL rights.

“We are incredibly excited and thankful for these three amazing partnerships to come to life around our market development and Penn State Student Athlete partnership, said Seth Smith, Vice President Sales of Yerbaé Plant-Based Energy. "This partnership is not only a strategic business move but also an opportunity for us to further support collegiate athletes through our collaboration with Happy Valley United. We look forward to refreshing and energizing Pennsylvanians with our premium beverages."

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXV: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, keto-friendly, paleo-approved, gluten free and diabetic-friendly. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment. Find us @DrinkYerbae on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter/X and TikTok, or online at https://yerbae.com.

