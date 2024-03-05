Quest Partners with Samsung to Revolutionize Digital Signage for Telarus Partners

ROSEVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quest Technology Management is proud to announce a groundbreaking managed service partnership with Samsung, bringing an innovative digital signage solution exclusively to Telarus technology advisors. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, as Quest becomes the first to offer a comprehensive digital signage service. In contrast to previously available options, which are traditionally a patchwork of various solutions and partners, this existing new offering from Quest is an all-in-one service package that significantly elevates the client experience.

The new service harnesses the power of Samsung's market-leading digital signage technology and VXT CMS, a cloud-based solution for digital signage that transforms content creation, management, and remote device operation. This service is uniquely designed to cater to a wide range of customers, especially within SMB and CI channels, areas that have historically been underserved in the digital signage market.

“We are beyond excited to bridge the execution gap between consistent MSP services and on-premise infrastructure deployment, delivering a simple yet powerful digital content offering to our partners and their customers,” said Adam Burke, Vice President of Sales and Partnerships, Quest Technology Management. “This partnership is all about making state-of-the-art digital signage more accessible and streamlined.”

“Our commitment to bringing best-of-breed solutions and integrations to the market with Quest is unwavering,” said Christie Hamberis, Vice President of Supplier Management, Telarus. “This new offering exemplifies our dedication to our partners, empowering them with innovative tools and services.”

Samsung VXT CMS represents a leap forward in digital signage solutions, offering unparalleled ease in settings configuration, feature updates, and remote installation from the cloud. The CMS allows for intuitive content creation on any mobile device, elevating business displays to new heights of creativity and efficiency. With a combination of cloud-native structure, intuitive UX, and smart business operations, Samsung aims to transform digital signage management.

“Digital signage offers businesses of all sizes a powerful way to elevate their brand experiences and deliver high-impact content that engages customers and drives revenue growth,” said Sukhmani Mohta, Head of Marketing and Partnerships, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “We developed VXT as a cloud-native solution to simplify content creation, delivery and device management. Leveraging our signage and VXT with Quest and Telarus, businesses can instantly deploy content in real-time, from anywhere, and unlock the full potential of their digital signage ecosystems.”

Quest's comprehensive service includes the provision of endpoints, installation, cloud SaaS integration, and carrier services to support the displays, all consolidated under one agreement.

Meet the teams and learn more about this transformative offering at the Telarus booth #1419 at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

About Quest Media and Supplies Inc.: Quest Media and Supplies Inc. is a leading provider of managed services and IT solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Quest delivers cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses across various sectors.

About Samsung: Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About Telarus: Telarus is a premier technology services distributor, connecting businesses with a vast network of service providers. Known for their expertise and comprehensive solutions, Telarus is a trusted partner for businesses seeking cutting-edge technology services.

For more information about the partnership and service offerings from Quest, please contact darcy_baker@questsys.com.